Mohamed bin Zayed University of Artificial Intelligence launches Executive Program for UAE Government and Business Leaders

Comprising discussion forums, interactive modules, industry networking and coursework, the Program's six courses will be delivered by instructors from world-leading academic institutions, executives from global multinationals, and the university's own faculty. These include Professor Eric Xing (President of MBZUAI); Professor Sir Michael Brady (Professor Emeritus, University of Oxford); Professor Daniela Rus (Director, MIT Computer Science and Artificial Intelligence Laboratory); Professor Michael Jordan (Pehong Chen Distinguished Professor, University of California, Berkeley); Professor Tom Mitchell (University Professor, Carnegie Mellon University); Dr. Kai-fu Lee (Chairman & CEO, Sinovation Ventures) and more.

H.E. Dr. Sultan Ahmed Al Jaber, Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology and Chairman of the MBZUAI Board of Trustees, said: "Following the establishment of the Mohamed bin Zayed University of Artificial Intelligence in 2019, today's unveiling of the MBZUAI Executive Program illustrates, once again, the determination of the United Arab Emirates to position itself at the forefront of the technologies and innovations shaping the global economy."

"Tailored to the needs of some of the UAE's most senior government and business executives, the MBZUAI Executive Program empowers decision makers in all industries to harness the benefits of AI in forging the future success of their respective organizations, in preparation for the nation's ambitions for the next 50 years."

Artificial intelligence is central to the UAE's national and economic growth agenda, with the potential to both unlock significant new growth from established industries and pave the way for entirely new business models and innovative technologies, H.E. Dr. Al Jaber added.

MBZUAI President Professor Eric Xing said: "Decision makers who understand AI-powered technologies and processes will be at the vanguard of sectors as diverse as healthcare, agriculture, energy, urbanization, transport, defense and more. To ensure that the UAE plays a leading role in shaping the industries of the future, it is imperative that our government and business decision makers actively engage with AI learning. I strongly believe that the MBZUAI Executive Program will give these leaders that competitive edge."

Its first cohort, of around 40 senior executives, will undergo 12 weeks of online practical courses, and seminars on the business, ethical and policymaking dimensions of the AI industry. The deadline for registration is October 7; while the first day of classes is October 23, 2021.

The Program's six courses include: An Introduction to AI; AI, Machine Learning and the Economy; Visual Cognition and Intelligence; Lingual Cognition and Intelligence; The Future of Robotics and AI Ethics and Policymaking.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1609473/MBZUAI_Abu_Dhabi_UAE.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1227419/MBZUAI_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Mohamed bin Zayed University of Artificial Intelligence