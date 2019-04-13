Mohammad Mirazimi joins BMW of Shrewsbury Luxury Car Dealership

Mr. Mirazimi spent 14 years with Herb Chambers BMW of Sudbury and the past 2 years with BMW Gallery Norwood. He has now chosen to be a part of the McGovern automotive family and is eager to have the opportunity to elevate the Shrewsbury store collaboratively with Matt McGovern and his management team. "I am excited to work with a dealer principal who is truly driven towards the customer experience and who cares about their reputation, not just the bottom line. Matt McGovern is willing to invest in his people and dealerships to create a culture of success," said Mohammad Mirazimi.

In business for over 55 years, BMW of Shrewsbury proudly serves Worcester, Harvard, Northbridge, and Southbridge with a large inventory of new BWM's and a wide variety of pre-owned vehicles. "Mohammed is a great addition to the amazing team here at BMW of Shrewsbury. He loves making customers happy by providing an experience people do not expect from the industry," said Brad Taylor, General Manager. "Mohammad establishes long term trusted relationships with his customers and helps them achieve the outcome they desire, while instilling knowledge they may not have had so they can become an educated BMW owner," said Matt McGovern, President of McGovern Auto Group.

A resident of the MetroWest area for the past 14 years, Mohammad Mirazimi is looking forward to serving the community he loves and calls home. He is excited to work with new customers as well as working with his past customers as a Client Advisor at BMW of Shrewsbury.

About McGovern Auto Group

The McGovern Automotive Group, led by President Matt McGovern, operates 9 stores representing 12 franchises serving the Newton, Dedham, Brockton, Shrewsbury, Westborough and Mansfield areas in Massachusetts and the Nashua and North Hampton areas in New Hampshire. The Massachusetts stores include Audi Shrewsbury, BMW of Shrewsbury, McGovern Buick GMC of Mansfield, McGovern Buick GMC Westborough, McGovern Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram, McGovern Honda, McGovern Hyundai, and Dedham Automall. The New Hampshire stores include McGovern Subaru, and Toyota of Nashua.

