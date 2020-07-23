Mohawk Global Logistics Unveils New Brand And Website

SYRACUSE, N.Y., July 23,2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Mohawk Global Logistics, a leading logistics services provider headquartered in the Northeast and Mohawk Global Trade Advisors—the consulting division of Mohawk Global Logistics—have merged under a redesigned website, as the business develops in new markets.

The new logo and name, from Mohawk Global Logistics to Mohawk Global, signify a focus on the brand's identity as one team of supply chain and trade experts across the three divisions of international freight forwarding and Customs brokerage, domestic logistics, and trade compliance consulting. The revamped website brings all service offerings under one brand. The site delivers better access to contact forms, resources, and an extensive library of the latest supply chain news in the "Knowledge Center."

"During times of constant change and uncertainty, it is our people—who consistently demonstrate their dedication to deliver and care for our clients—that ultimately makes the difference in our business," said Gar Grannell, Chairman and CEO of Mohawk Global. "This rebrand is a rededication of our commitment to our team to enrich their lives and the lives of the communities in which they live," he added.

The future of growth at Mohawk Global is evident by the expansion of the company into two new markets, Boston, Massachusetts and Atlanta, Georgia. By expanding its presence in Atlanta, Mohawk Global will be closer to two of the top five largest ports in the U.S.—the Port of Savannah and the Port of Charleston. This also gives Mohawk the ability to bring their extensive expertise to U.S. importers and exporters throughout the Southeast, known as a gateway to the world. With a full team now operating in Boston, Mohawk Global will be closer to the Port of Boston, as well as their clients in the medical device and seafood industries.

About Mohawk Global

With roots dating back to 1970, Mohawk Global has grown beyond headquarters in Syracuse, New York to nine offices in six states, with a worldwide reach. As a family-owned and operated business, we strive to provide a culture that creates an environment of growth. At Mohawk Global, everything we do is guided by our core values – Enrich. Care. Deliver. By enriching the lives of our people, we have been established as a 7-time certified Great Place To Work® company.

SOURCE Mohawk Global

Related Links

http://www.mohawkglobal.com

