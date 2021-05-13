Mohegan Gaming & Entertainment Announces Second Quarter Fiscal 2021 Operating Results

UNCASVILLE, Conn., May 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Mohegan Gaming & Entertainment ("MGE" or the "Company"), a master developer and operator of premier global integrated entertainment resorts, including Mohegan Sun in Uncasville, Connecticut, Mohegan Sun Pocono in Plains Township, Pennsylvania, the MGE Niagara Resorts in Niagara Falls, Canada, the Mohegan Sun Casino at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas in Nevada and INSPIRE Entertainment Resort in Incheon, South Korea, today announced operating results for its second fiscal quarter ended March 31, 2021.

MGE Operating Results





























Net Revenues

Income (Loss) from Operations

Adjusted EBITDA (in thousands, unaudited)



For the Three Months Ended

For the Three Months Ended

For the Three Months Ended





March 31,

March 31,

March 31,

March 31,

March 31,

March 31,





2021

2020

2021

2020

2021

2020 Mohegan Sun



$ 189,022

$ 182,286

$ 51,765

$ 19,194

$ 69,958

$ 37,054 Mohegan Sun Pocono



52,376

53,102

6,441

(121,541)

9,737

8,541 MGE Niagara Resorts



13,816

71,282

(11,277)

948

(5,524)

7,529 Management, development and other

20,309

8,454

5,473

589

14,079

3,586 Corporate



2,557

120

(7,547)

(5,447)

(7,525)

(5,426) Inter-segment



548

(543)

1

2

1

2 Total



$ 278,628

$ 314,701

$ 44,856

$ (106,255)

$ 80,726

$ 51,286





























"The March quarter was important in the evolution of MGE, as we opened the Mohegan Sun Casino at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas – representing MGE's latest expansion and entry in the significant Las Vegas market," said Raymond Pineault, Interim Chief Executive Officer. "Continuing the trend of firsts, MGE, in partnership with the Governor of the State of Connecticut and the Mashantucket Pequot Tribe, reached an agreement to allow online gaming and retail and mobile sports betting, which when approved by the Connecticut Legislature, would expand MGE's online footprint while providing further diversification to our business. Additionally, late in the quarter, MGE's INSPIRE project in Incheon, South Korea received an important approval from South Korea's Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism, clearing the path to obtain financing for the project."

Additionally, Carol Anderson, Chief Financial Officer of the Company noted, "In the United States, our properties have continued to recover, as the rate of vaccinations increases and states continue to ease some COVID-related restrictions. At our flagship property Mohegan Sun, while revenues were below second quarter 2019 levels, which is the closest comparable due to property closures in the second quarter of 2020, Adjusted EBITDA was $70.0 million, 17.9% favorable to the second quarter of 2019, while EBITDA margin was up 1,212 bps over the same period. Outside of Connecticut, performance at ilani in Washington State continues to surpass expectations, while Mohegan Sun Pocono and Resorts are seeing positive sequential momentum. Finally, we look forward to reopening the MGE Niagara Resorts as soon as we are given approval from the government."

Selected consolidated operating results for the second quarter ended March 31, 2021 and prior year period (unaudited):

Net revenues of $278.6 million vs. $314.7 million in the prior year period, an 11.5% decrease;

vs. in the prior year period, an 11.5% decrease; Income from operations of $44.9 million vs. loss from operations of $106.3 million in the prior year period, due primarily to a $126.6 million impairment charge at Mohegan Sun Pocono; and

vs. loss from operations of in the prior year period, due primarily to a impairment charge at Mohegan Sun Pocono; and Adjusted EBITDA of $80.7 million vs. $51.3 million in the prior year period, a 57.3% increase.

The Company's second quarter of 2021 results were against easier comparisons due to company-wide COVID-19 related property closures in the comparable prior-year quarter. When compared to the second quarter of 2019, consolidated net revenues declined 9.4%, while Adjusted EBITDA increased 20.1%, driven by reductions in operating costs and expenses, including lower payroll costs and marketing expenses. These benefits were partially offset by the continued COVID-19 related closure of MGE Niagara Resorts and state-mandated social distancing protocols at the Company's other properties. Excluding the impact of the closures of MGE Niagara Resorts for the full quarter and Mohegan Sun Pocono for 3 days in January, and adjusting for table hold, weather and one time COVID-related expenses, the Adjusted EBITDA margin would have been 32.8% for the quarter, up 773 basis points from 25.1% in the second quarter of 2019.

Mohegan Sun Operating Results (in thousands, unaudited)



For the Three Months Ended

March 31,

March 31,





Percentage

2021

2020

Variance

Variance Net revenues $ 189,022

$ 182,286

$ 6,736

3.7% Income from operations $ 51,765

$ 19,194

$ 32,571

169.7% Adjusted EBITDA $ 69,958

$ 37,054

$ 32,904

88.8%

















At Mohegan Sun, overall visitation and gaming trends continue to improve sequentially as vaccination rates increase and customers return to pre-COVID activity levels. Additionally, by the end of the quarter, all 1,600 rooms at the resort had reopened, with occupancy exceeding 95% in April. The Company anticipates the return of its other amenities, including the Arena, by mid-summer. Adjusted EBITDA increased 88.8% for the quarter, reflecting the easier year-over-year comparison. When compared to the second quarter of 2019, Adjusted EBITDA increased 17.9%, reflecting the positive impact of significant cost reduction efforts undertaken at the property over the last year, offset by the impact of COVID-related reductions in non-gaming capacity and gaming volume. Most notably, when adjusting for the strong table hold, weather and one time COVID-related expenses, Adjusted EBITDA margin would have been 37.4%, up 862 basis points from 28.8% in the second quarter of 2019.

Mohegan Sun Pocono Operating Results (in thousands, unaudited)



For the Three Months Ended

March 31,

March 31,





Percentage

2021

2020

Variance

Variance Net revenues $ 52,376

$ 53,102

$ (726)

(1.4%) Income (loss) from operations $ 6,441

$ (121,541)

$ 127,982

N.M. Adjusted EBITDA $ 9,737

$ 8,541

$ 1,196

14.0% ________________













N.M. - Not Meaningful.































In Pennsylvania, which was closed for 3 days in January by order of the Commonwealth but reopened January 4th, trends have continued to improve sequentially with especially encouraging performance in March. Like Connecticut, the property continues to benefit from strong cost containment measures implemented over the course of the pandemic. In a further sign that things are returning to normal, the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania recently removed restrictions on casinos serving alcoholic beverages. Adjusted EBITDA increased 14.0% for the quarter, reflecting the easier year-over-year comparison. When compared to the second quarter of 2019, Adjusted EBITDA decreased 16.0%, however, the Adjusted EBITDA margin of 18.6% declined only 34 basis points, reflecting the positive impact of cost reduction efforts undertaken at the property over the last year, offset by the impact of COVID-related reductions in non-gaming capacity and gaming volume. Adjusting for the strong table hold, weather and the closure, net revenues and Adjusted EBITDA vs. the second quarter of 2019 would have declined approximately 13.6% and 15.5%, respectively, in the quarter, with EBITDA margin down 44 basis points at 18.6%.

MGE Niagara Resorts Operating Results (in thousands, unaudited)



For the Three Months Ended

March 31,

March 31,





Percentage

2021

2020

Variance

Variance Net revenues $ 13,816

$ 71,282

$ (57,466)

(80.6%) Income (loss) from operations $ (11,277)

$ 948

$ (12,225)

N.M. Adjusted EBITDA $ (5,524)

$ 7,529

$ (13,053)

N.M. ________________













N.M. - Not Meaningful.































The negative Adjusted EBITDA at MGE Niagara Resorts reflects the impact of the properties remaining temporarily closed for the three months ended March 31, 2021 due to COVID-19 related measures implemented by the Ontario Government. Despite the decline in Adjusted EBITDA, cash flows from the MGE Niagara Resorts during the quarter were approximately breakeven, as Fallsview rent payments have been deferred and the properties continue to receive both the Fixed Service Provider Fee as well as reimbursement for Permitted Capital Expenditures while closed. While efforts to reopen the properties continue, we are unable to predict when they will reopen at this time. On March 31, 2021, the company entered into its sixth amendment and limited waiver for the MGE Niagara credit facility. As a result, the amendment and limited waiver have been extended through September 30, 2021.

Management, Development and Other Operating Results (in thousands, unaudited)



For the Three Months Ended

March 31,

March 31,





Percentage

2021

2020

Variance

Variance Net revenues $ 20,309

$ 8,454

$ 11,855

140.2% Income from operations $ 5,473

$ 589

$ 4,884

829.2% Adjusted EBITDA $ 14,079

$ 3,586

$ 10,493

292.6%

















Net revenues increased due to continued growth in management fees from ilani, driven by strong Adjusted EBITDA growth at that property and the easier year-over-year comparison. This quarter was the first full fiscal quarter to benefit from the recently opened ilani parking facility. Subsequent to the end of the quarter, ilani announced construction of its 300-room hotel tower. The significant improvement in Adjusted EBITDA was partially offset by higher expenses associated with ongoing domestic and international development efforts.

Corporate Operating Results (in thousands, unaudited)



For the Three Months Ended

March 31,

March 31,





Percentage

2021

2020

Variance

Variance Net revenues $ 2,557

$ 120

$ 2,437

2,030.8% Loss from operations $ (7,547)

$ (5,447)

$ (2,100)

(38.6%) Adjusted EBITDA $ (7,525)

$ (5,426)

$ (2,099)

(38.7%)

















The decline in Adjusted EBITDA was principally due to higher labor costs in the current period due to a $1.2 million severance charge and a lower inter-segment labor allocation in the quarter as compared to the prior year period.

Other Information

Liquidity

As of March 31, 2021 and September 30, 2020, MGE held cash and cash equivalents of $127.8 million and $112.7 million, respectively. Inclusive of letters of credit, which reduce borrowing availability, MGE had $137.7 million of borrowing capacity under its senior secured credit facility and line of credit as of March 31, 2021.

January Refinancing Transaction

On January 26, 2021, MGE issued $1.175 billion of 8.000% second priority senior secured notes due 2026 (the "Notes"). The Company also entered into a new credit agreement providing for approximately $263 million in a new revolving senior secured credit facility (the "New Senior Secured Credit Facility"). The Company applied the proceeds from the Notes and borrowings under the New Senior Secured Credit Facility to repay outstanding debt and to pay related fees and expenses. This transaction removed all of the Company's significant near-term maturities, with MGE's nearest significant debt maturity now April of 2023, while also providing MGE with ample liquidity.

MOHEGAN GAMING & ENTERTAINMENT CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF LOSS (in thousands) (unaudited)





















For the

For the

For the

For the





Three Months Ended

Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended

Six Months Ended





March 31, 2021

March 31, 2020

March 31, 2021

March 31, 2020

Revenues:

















Gaming

$ 209,184

$ 215,994

$ 382,385

$ 480,263

Food and beverage

13,343

37,557

24,383

88,089

Hotel

17,170

20,115

33,694

47,704

Retail, entertainment and other

38,931

41,035

68,947

97,697

Net revenues

278,628

314,701

509,409

713,753

Operating costs and expenses:

















Gaming

108,567

131,178

207,066

288,366

Food and beverage

11,610

32,392

23,096

74,085

Hotel

8,189

10,473

16,981

22,315

Retail, entertainment and other

6,843

16,166

14,136

41,152

Advertising, general and administrative

49,790

62,882

98,504

137,096

Corporate

12,887

10,169

23,992

24,259

Depreciation and amortization

26,388

27,826

52,362

56,370

Impairment of Mohegan Sun Pocono's intangible assets

-

126,596

-

126,596

Other, net

9,498

3,274

17,806

6,344

Total operating costs and expenses

233,772

420,956

453,943

776,583

Income (loss) from operations

44,856

(106,255)

55,466

(62,830)

Other income (expense):

















Interest income

6

528

4

1,279

Interest expense, net of capitalized interest

(42,442)

(30,996)

(84,327)

(66,352)

Loss on modification and early extinguishment of debt

(23,886)

-

(23,958)

-

Other, net

2,269

(2,432)

3,292

(3,024)

Total other expense

(64,053)

(32,900)

(104,989)

(68,097)

Loss before income tax

(19,197)

(139,155)

(49,523)

(130,927)

Income tax benefit (provision)

3,224

(876)

6,789

320

Net loss

(15,973)

(140,031)

(42,734)

(130,607)

(Income) loss attributable to non-controlling interests

(16)

(63)

124

(93)

Net loss attributable to Mohegan Gaming & Entertainment

$ (15,989)

$ (140,094)

$ (42,610)

$ (130,700)























MOHEGAN GAMING & ENTERTAINMENT ADJUSTED EBITDA RECONCILIATIONS





















Reconciliations of Net Loss to Adjusted EBITDA:



























Reconciliations of net loss, a financial measure determined in accordance with accounting principles generally

accepted in the United States of America, or GAAP, to Adjusted EBITDA are shown below (in thousands, unaudited):















































For the Three Months Ended











March 31,

March 31,











2021

2020



















Net loss





$ (15,973)

$ (140,031)

Income tax (benefit) provision







(3,224)

876

Interest expense, net of capitalized interest





42,442

30,996

Loss on modification of debt





23,886

-

Interest income





(6)

(528)

Other, net







(2,269)

2,432

Income (loss) from operations





44,856

(106,255)

Adjusted EBITDA attributable to non-controlling interests





(16)

(159)

Depreciation and amortization





26,388

27,826

Impairment of Mohegan Sun Pocono's intangible assets





-

126,596

Other, net





9,498

3,278

Adjusted EBITDA





$ 80,726

$ 51,286



















Reconciliations of Income (Loss) from Operations to Adjusted EBITDA:



































Reconciliations of income (loss) from operations, a financial measure determined in accordance with GAAP, to Adjusted EBITDA, are shown below

(in thousands, unaudited):



































For the Three Months Ended March 31, 2021













Impairment of





Adjusted EBITDA









Income (Loss)

Depreciation

Mohegan Sun Pocono's





Attributable to









from

and

Intangible





Non-Controlling

Adjusted





Operations

Amortization

Assets

Other, net

Interests

EBITDA Mohegan Sun

$ 51,765

$ 17,226

$ -

$ 967

$ -

$ 69,958 Mohegan Sun Pocono

6,441

3,213

-

83

-

9,737 MGE Niagara Resorts

(11,277)

5,755

-

(2)

-

(5,524) Management, development and other

5,473

172

-

8,450

(16)

14,079 Corporate

(7,547)

22

-

-

-

(7,525) Inter-segment

1

-

-

-

-

1

Total

$ 44,856

$ 26,388

$ -

$ 9,498

$ (16)

$ 80,726





























































For the Three Months Ended March 31, 2020













Impairment of





Adjusted EBITDA









Income (Loss)

Depreciation

Mohegan Sun Pocono's





Attributable to









from

and

Intangible





Non-Controlling

Adjusted





Operations

Amortization

Assets

Other, net

Interests

EBITDA Mohegan Sun

$ 19,194

$ 17,803

$ -

$ 57

$ -

$ 37,054 Mohegan Sun Pocono

(121,541)

3,490

126,596

(4)

-

8,541 MGE Niagara Resorts

948

6,500

-

81

-

7,529 Management, development and other

589

12

-

3,144

(159)

3,586 Corporate

(5,447)

21

-

-

-

(5,426) Inter-segment

2

-

-

-

-

2

Total

$ (106,255)

$ 27,826

$ 126,596

$ 3,278

$ (159)

$ 51,286





























Adjusted EBITDA Explanation:

Net income before interest, income taxes, depreciation and amortization, or EBITDA, is a commonly used measure of performance in the casino and hospitality industry. EBITDA is not a measure of performance calculated in accordance with GAAP. MGE historically has evaluated its operating performance with the non-GAAP measure, Adjusted EBITDA, which as used in this press release, primarily represents net loss before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization and impairment charges.

Adjusted EBITDA provides an additional way to evaluate MGE's operations and, when viewed with both MGE's GAAP results and the reconciliations provided, MGE believes that it provides a more complete understanding of its business than could be otherwise obtained absent this disclosure. Adjusted EBITDA is presented solely as a supplemental disclosure because: (1) MGE believes it enhances an overall understanding of MGE's past and current financial performance; (2) MGE believes it is a useful tool for investors to assess the operating performance of the business in comparison to other operators within the casino and hospitality industry since Adjusted EBITDA excludes certain items that may not be indicative of MGE's operating results; (3) measures that are comparable to Adjusted EBITDA are often used as an important basis for the valuation of casino and hospitality companies; and (4) MGE uses Adjusted EBITDA internally to evaluate the performance of its operating personnel and management and as a benchmark to evaluate its operating performance in comparison to its competitors.

The use of Adjusted EBITDA has certain limitations. Adjusted EBITDA should be considered in addition to, not as a substitute for or superior to, any GAAP financial measure including net income (as an indicator of MGE's performance) or cash flows provided by operating activities (as an indicator of MGE's liquidity), nor should it be considered as an indicator of MGE's overall financial performance. MGE's calculation of Adjusted EBITDA is likely to be different from the calculation of Adjusted EBITDA or other similarly titled measurements used by other casino and hospitality companies, and therefore, comparability may be limited. Adjusted EBITDA eliminates certain items from net income, such as interest and depreciation and amortization. Each of these items has been incurred in the past, will continue to be incurred in the future and should be considered in the overall evaluation of MGE's results. MGE compensates for these limitations by providing relevant disclosures of items excluded in the calculation of Adjusted EBITDA, both in its reconciliations to the GAAP financial measure of net income and in its consolidated financial statements, all of which should be considered when evaluating its results. MGE strongly encourages investors to review its financial information in its entirety and not to rely on a single financial measure.

