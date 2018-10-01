Mohegan Gaming & Entertainment Completes Executive Leadership Team Build Out with Seasoned Global Talent

The latest appointments of Silberling and Smock position MGE for success in achieving the long-term goal of becoming a worldwide industry leader in integrated entertainment resort development and management. Both Silberling and Smock will officially begin to apply their expertise in early October as MGE enters a new fiscal year.

"The background and experience Michael Silberling and Tom Smock bring to their new roles is directly aligned with Mohegan Gaming & Entertainment's goal to become the premier global gaming and entertainment resort developer and operator," said Mario Kontomerkos, Chief Executive Officer of Mohegan Gaming & Entertainment. "With the impressive strength of MGE's new C-suite executives, I am confident that we have assembled one of the best management teams in the industry, and with these key leadership positions now filled, we are shifting forward to aggressively and innovatively grow our product offering and our organization in both domestic and international markets."

Mohegan Gaming & Entertainment officially introduces Michael Silberling to the executive team as SVP and Chief Operating Officer on October 8th, bringing over 30 years of experience in leading all facets of multiple global integrated resorts across the U.S. and internationally. Prior to joining MGE, Silberling served as CEO for Affinity Gaming, where he led a business turnaround which created significant guest service and operating margin improvements. Prior to that, Silberling was President of International Operations for Caesars Entertainment and Managing Director for London Clubs International, where he oversaw 15 casinos across Europe, the Middle East and Africa.

As the new SVP and General Counsel of Mohegan Gaming & Entertainment, Tom Smock officially joined the company on October 1st to lead MGE's legal and compliance functions. Smock brings more than 20 years of experience as an executive and in-house General Counsel at various casino gaming companies such as Aristocrat Technologies and Penn National Gaming, with significant experience in Macau, China and South America. Prior to MGE, Smock was SVP and General Counsel & Compliance Chair for all of the Las Vegas Sands Asian-based companies, where he was instrumental in the development and opening of the region's first foreign-owned casino, Sands Macau, and also supported the development of the Venetian Macau and the internationally known Cotai Strip.

