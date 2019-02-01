Mohegan Gaming & Entertainment Invites You to Join Its First Quarter Fiscal 2019 Operating Results Conference Call

UNCASVILLE, Conn., Feb. 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Mohegan Gaming & Entertainment, or MGE, will host a conference call and simultaneous webcast regarding its first quarter fiscal 2019 operating results on Thursday, February 7, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. (Eastern Standard Time).

Those interested in participating in the call should dial as follows:

(877) 756-4274

(508) 637-5458 (International)

Conference ID: 6140708

Please call five minutes in advance to ensure that you are connected prior to the initiation of the call. Questions and answers will be reserved for call-in analysts and investors.

Parties who want to listen to the live conference call on the Internet may do so through a web link on MGE's website at www.mohegangaming.com , under the "Financial Information/Financial Updates" section. Interested parties also may listen to a taped replay of the entire conference call commencing two hours after the call's completion on Thursday, February 7, 2019. This replay will run through February 21, 2019.

The access number for a taped replay of the conference call is as follows:

(855) 859-2056

(404) 537-3406 (International)

Conference ID: 6140708

About MGE

MGE is a commercial gaming company headquartered in Uncasville, Connecticut, the home of its flagship property, Mohegan Sun. MGE is owner, developer and/or manager of integrated resorts throughout the United States, including Connecticut, New Jersey, Washington, Pennsylvania, and Northern Asia. More information about MGE and its properties can be obtained by visiting www.mohegansun.com , www.mohegansunpocono.com or www.mohegangaming.com .

Contact:

Christopher Jones

VP Corporate Finance

Mohegan Gaming & Entertainment

(860) 862-8000

