Mohegan Gaming & Entertainment Invites You to Join Its First Quarter Fiscal 2020 Operating Results Conference Call

UNCASVILLE, Conn., Jan. 31, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Mohegan Gaming & Entertainment, or MGE, will host a conference call and simultaneous webcast regarding its first quarter fiscal 2020 operating results on Thursday, February 6, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. (Eastern Standard Time).

Those interested in participating in the call should dial as follows:

(877) 756-4274

(508) 637-5458 (International)

Conference ID: 7588661

Please call five minutes in advance to ensure that you are connected prior to the initiation of the call. Questions and answers will be reserved for call-in analysts and investors.

Parties who want to listen to the live conference call on the Internet may do so through a web link on MGE's website at www.mohegangaming.com , under the "Financial Information/Financial Updates" section. Interested parties also may listen to a taped replay of the entire conference call commencing two hours after the call's completion on Thursday, February 6, 2020. This replay will run through February 20, 2020.

The access number for a taped replay of the conference call is as follows:

(855) 859-2056

(404) 537-3406 (International)

Conference ID: 7588661

About MGE

MGE is a master developer and operator of premier global integrated entertainment resorts, including Mohegan Sun in Uncasville, Connecticut, Inspire in Incheon, South Korea and Niagara Falls, Canada. MGE is owner, developer, and/or manager of integrated entertainment resorts throughout the United States, including Connecticut, New Jersey, Washington, Pennsylvania and Louisiana, Northern Asia and Niagara Falls, Canada. MGE is owner and operator of Connecticut Sun, a professional basketball team in the WNBA and New England Black Wolves, a professional lacrosse team in the National Lacrosse League. For more information on MGE and its properties, visit www.mohegangaming.com.

Contact:

Christopher Jones

VP Corporate Finance

Mohegan Gaming & Entertainment

(860) 862-8000

SOURCE Mohegan Gaming & Entertainment

Related Links

http://www.mtga.com

