Mohegan Gaming & Entertainment Invites You to Join Its First Quarter Fiscal 2021 Operating Results Conference Call

UNCASVILLE, Conn., Feb. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Mohegan Gaming & Entertainment, or MGE, will host a conference call regarding its first quarter fiscal 2021 operating results on Thursday, February 11, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. (Eastern Standard Time).

Those interested in participating in the call should dial as follows:

(866) 901-1124

(918) 922-6131 (International)

Conference ID: 1173394

Please call five minutes in advance to ensure that you are connected prior to the initiation of the call. Questions and answers will be reserved for call-in analysts and investors. Interested parties also may listen to a taped replay of the entire conference call commencing two hours after the call's completion on Thursday, February 11, 2021. This replay will run through February 25, 2021.

The access number for a taped replay of the conference call is as follows:

(855) 859-2056

(404) 537-3406 (International)

Conference ID: 1173394

About Mohegan Gaming & Entertainment

MGE is primarily engaged in the ownership, operation and development of integrated entertainment facilities, both domestically and internationally, including: (i) Mohegan Sun in Uncasville, Connecticut, (ii) Mohegan Sun Pocono in Plains Township, Pennsylvania, (iii) Niagara Fallsview Casino Resort, Casino Niagara and the 5,000-seat Niagara Falls Entertainment Centre, all in Niagara Falls, Canada, (iv) Resorts Casino Hotel in Atlantic City, New Jersey, (v) ilani Casino Resort in Clark County, Washington, (vi) Paragon Casino Resort in Marksville, Louisiana and (vii) INSPIRE Entertainment Resort, a first-of-its-kind, multi-billion dollar integrated resort and casino under construction at Incheon International Airport in South Korea. For more information on MGE and our properties, visit www.mohegangaming.com.

Contact:

Christopher Jones

VP Corporate Finance

Mohegan Gaming & Entertainment

(860) 862-8000

SOURCE Mohegan Tribal Gaming Authority

Related Links

http://www.mohegangaming.com

