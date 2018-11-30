Mohegan Gaming & Entertainment Partners to Bring A Paramount Pictures-Branded Theme Park to Inspire Integrated Entertainment Resort

UNCASVILLE, Conn., Dec. 5, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Mohegan Gaming & Entertainment's multibillion-dollar, multi-phase integrated entertainment resort (IER) currently in development in South Korea, Inspire Integrated Entertainment Resort (Inspire), and Paramount Pictures Corporation (Paramount) announce a strategic partnership to incorporate a Paramount Pictures-branded theme park as part of Northeast Asia's largest IER expansion underway in the Incheon International Airport's (IIAC) IBC-III Region.

"We are proud to have Paramount Pictures join us as a strategic partner in the development of our innovative integrated entertainment resort concept," said Kevin Brown, Chairman of the Mohegan Tribe and MGE Management Board. "With Paramount alongside as we answer the demand of today's consumers, the Inspire IER model not only displays our commitment to trend-setting in this industry but also demonstrates the Mohegan Tribe's commitment to growing South Korea's travel, tourism and workforce development goals, while securing the generational sustainability of the Mohegan Tribe."

Kevin Suh, EVP Themed Entertainment for Paramount says, "Paramount is proud to announce Korea as one of the first locations for a world-class Paramount branded theme park. Paramount looks forward to its partnership with Inspire and to be part of one of the world's premiere entertainment destinations at Inspire."

"We are pleased to have the major global force in entertainment, Paramount, on our impressive and growing list of strategic partners for Project Inspire," said Mario Kontomerkos, Chief Executive Officer for Mohegan Gaming and Entertainment. "Aligning with highly sought after and recognized brands with mutual goals is a key component to the creation of the world's first true integrated entertainment resort."

Phase 1A of Inspire's multi-phased development on just over 420 acres (1,700,000m2) of Incheon Airport's 1,079-acre (4,367,000m2) IBC-III parcel of land includes:

A 5-star resort hotel with over 1,250 rooms, suites and villas

A 15,000-seat state-of-the-art concert and sports arena

Casino space offering 150 table games and 700 slots/electronic games

A hemispherical dome featuring over 48,000 square-feet ( 4,500m 2 ) of climate-controlled indoor pool space with rides, dining and retail

) of climate-controlled indoor pool space with rides, dining and retail Approximately 204,000 square-feet ( 19,000m 2 ) of conference and convention space including the largest hotel ballroom in Incheon/ Seoul at 60,460 square-feet ( 5,617m 2 )

) of conference and convention space including the largest hotel ballroom in Incheon/ at 60,460 square-feet ( ) Groundbreaking is scheduled for May 2019 and official opening planned for 2022

Inspire's phase 1B includes the over 99-acre (404,000m2) Paramount Picture-branded theme park with connecting entertainment and retail village scheduled to open in 2025. Building upon the anticipated success of the two major phased openings, Inspire's presence in the region will contribute to South Korea's national economic development through job creation and the introduction of new tourism around Incheon Airport, a Northeast Asian hub airport, driving the growth of the country's domestic tourism industry in terms of both quality and quantity.

About Inspire Integrated Entertainment Resort

Inspire Integrated Entertainment Resort (Inspire) is multibillion-dollar multi-phase integrated entertainment resort project in Incheon, South Korea currently under development by Inspire Integrated Resort Co., Ltd., an affiliate of Mohegan Gaming & Entertainment, and is headquartered in Incheon, South Korea. Inspire will be the first true integrated entertainment resort with a comprehensive set of family-based offerings. Slated to open in 2022, phase IA will feature over 1,200 5-star guest rooms, over 63,000m2 of dining, retail and entertainment options, a 15,000-seat state-of-the-art concert and sports arena, a foreigner-only casino offering 150 table games and 700 slots/electronic games, a 4,500m2 hemispherical domed climate-controlled indoor pool space and water park and 19,000m2 of conference and convention. Inspire's phase1B 404,000m2 Paramount Pictures-branded theme park is estimated to open in 2025.

About Paramount Pictures Corporation

Paramount Pictures Corporation (PPC), a global producer and distributor of filmed entertainment, is a unit of Viacom (NASDAQ: VIAB, VIA), a leading content company with prominent and respected film, television and digital entertainment brands. Paramount controls a collection of some of the most powerful brands in filmed entertainment, including Paramount Pictures, Paramount Animation, Paramount Television, Paramount Players, MTV Films, and Nickelodeon Movies. PPC operations also include Paramount Home Media Distribution, Paramount Pictures International, Paramount Licensing Inc., and Paramount Studio Group.

About Mohegan Gaming & Entertainment

Mohegan Gaming & Entertainment (MGE) is a master developer and operator of premier global integrated entertainment resorts, including Mohegan Sun in Uncasville, Connecticut and Inspire in Incheon, South Korea. MGE is owner, developer, and/or manager of integrated entertainment resorts throughout the United States, including Connecticut, New Jersey, Washington, Pennsylvania, Louisiana, Northern Asia, and beginning in 2019 Niagara Falls, Canada. MGE owns and operators Connecticut Sun, a professional basketball team in the WNBA and New England Black Wolves, a professional lacrosse team in the National Lacrosse League. For more information on MGE and our properties, visit www.mohegangaming.com.

