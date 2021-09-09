Mohegan Sun Announces Exciting Lineup of Celebrations to Commemorate Milestone 25th Anniversary

As part of the milestone anniversary, Mohegan Gaming & Entertainment's (MGE) flagship property will offer Momentum loyalty members a special "Collect and Win" promo throughout the month of October, where cardholders can earn a swipe at the special 25 th anniversary kiosks for a chance to win Free Slot Play prizes and up to $50,000 cash! In addition, the brand is offering a $250,000 Anniversary Slot Sweepstakes for loyalists to try their luck at winning their share of $250,000 in cash by playing their favorite slots! High-rolling private blackjack, slot and Baccarat tournaments will also be hosted for VIP gamers.

Beyond the casino floor, Mohegan Sun is planning an epic culmination weekend on October 22-24, with appearances and performance from superstars like Harry Styles and Blake Shelton, each headlining the Mohegan Sun Arena with very limited tickets still available. Further, Hip-Hop legends Run DMC will be performing in the Wolf Den for the first time ever, and celebrities of all status will be on-hand for a VIP party at Mohegan's newest hot-spot, TAO Asian Bistro & Lounge.

From dining to retail, Mohegan Sun will be offering an abundance of promotions throughout October. Guests can enjoy delicious deals at on-property favorites such as 25 percent off indulgent appetizers at Comix Roadhouse, out-of-this-world promos at Johnny Rockets, and decadent discounts that will make you want to wine and dine at Jasper White's Summer Shack and Sushi Koya. Guests can also enjoy a day full of shopping with exclusive 25th anniversary-themed savings at world-class shops like Bluwire, Pasta Vita, Chocolux, Chico's, Lux Bond Green, Yankee Candle and more. While supplies last; offers subject to change based on spending.

"It is a tremendous accomplishment to celebrate 25 years of operation," said Mohegan Gaming & Entertainment CEO, Ray Pineault. "This milestone is a testament to the rich culture instilled by the Mohegan Tribe, the hard work and dedication our world-class team members, and the loyalty of all our wonderful guests. Throughout the past 25 years, we have emerged as an industry-leader in entertainment, gaming and hospitality and it all started with our incredible flagship destination in southeastern Connecticut. We're really looking forward to continued growth and success as Mohegan Sun embarks on its next 25 years and beyond."

Further details about Mohegan Sun's 25th anniversary lineup of events, promotions and activities please visit: www.mohegansun.com/mohegan-sun-25th-anniversary

ABOUT MOHEGAN SUN

Owned by Mohegan Gaming & Entertainment, Mohegan Sun is one of the largest, most spectacular entertainment, gaming, dining and shopping destinations in the United States. Situated on 185 acres along the Thames River in scenic southeastern Connecticut, Mohegan Sun is home to two unique casinos, 1,600 deluxe hotel rooms, two world-class spas, a golf course, over 80 shops, restaurants and bars as well as three award-winning entertainment venues including a 10,000-seat Arena. Mohegan Sun is within easy access of New York, Boston, Hartford and Providence and located 15 minutes from the museums, antique shops and waterfront of Mystic Country. More information is available by calling 1.888.226.7711 or visiting mohegansun.com. Connect with us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter and Instagram @mohegansun, view us on YouTube and find us on Snapchat at username MoheganSun.

Cody Chapman

[email protected]

SOURCE Mohegan Sun

Related Links

www.mohegansun.com

