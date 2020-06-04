Mohr Capital Announces Two Executive Promotions

DALLAS, June 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Mohr Capital, a Dallas-based, privately held real estate investment firm, has announced the promotion of two of its executives. Susan Cheng has been promoted to executive vice president and chief operating officer while Rodrigo Godoi is now managing director of investments.



Cheng oversees business operations, manages the accounting and finance functions, and works closely with the company's investment team. In addition to being a certified public accountant (CPA), she has extensive experience in the real estate and financial sectors with positions at Ernst & Young and other notable firms prior to joining Mohr Capital.

Godoi began working with Mohr Capital in 2015 and manages acquisitions for office and industrial properties. Since obtaining a master's degree from Cornell University, he has held various positions and has been able to perfect the ins and outs of the acquisitions process.



"I am pleased to have both Rodrigo and Susan representing Mohr Capital and contributing to our many successes," said Bob Mohr, founder and chairman of Mohr Capital. "Both Susan and Rodrigo demonstrate the hard work and skill needed to succeed in this business, and I'm honored to have them as part of the Mohr Capital team."



About Mohr Capital

Mohr Capital is a privately held real estate investment firm specializing in the acquisition, development and value enhancement of office, retail and industrial assets throughout the U.S. The Mohr Capital team has decades of experience in commercial real estate and has completed more than $1 billion in transactions. Guided by a value-driven strategy and an entrepreneurial spirit, the company relies on strong, long-term relationships and possesses keen market insights needed to capitalize on undervalued or underperforming properties. With its family office structure, Mohr Capital can close quickly and has a proven track record of delivering the highest risk-adjusted returns.

