Mohr Capital Hires Devin Polley As Director - Business Development

Gary Horn, Chief Investment Officer of Mohr Capital states, "We are glad to have Devin join our firm is the role of Director – Business Development. Devin's experience will enable us to grow our development and fee development platforms under the umbrella of Mohr Development, LLC."

Prior to joining Mohr Capital, Devin has worked for over 20 years in real estate information technology, asset management, development and property management.

About Mohr Capital :

Mohr Capital is a privately held real estate investment firm specializing in the acquisition and development of industrial and office assets throughout the U.S. The Mohr Capital team has more than 100 years of combined experience in commercial real estate and has completed in excess of a billion dollars in annual volume. Guided by a value-driven strategy and an entrepreneurial spirit, the company relies on strong, long-term relationships and keen market insights to capitalize on undervalued or underperforming properties. Internally funded, Mohr Capital has a proven track record of substantial returns. For more information please visit mohrcap.com or please contact:

