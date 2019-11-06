Mohr Capital Signs Long-Term Lease With United Rentals Inc. At University Highlands

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Nov. 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Mohr Capital, a Dallas-based, privately held real estate investment firm, has agreed to lease a property located at University Highlands, 10330 David Taylor Drive in Charlotte, North Carolina, to United Rentals Inc. ("United") for 12 years. United will take full occupancy of the nearly 100,000-square-foot facility in Spring 2020. The expansion will bring more than 150 new jobs to Charlotte in addition to a new corporate campus for United.

"We are excited to welcome United to University Highlands in Charlotte," said Gary Horn, Chief Investment Officer at Mohr Capital. "United's decision to consolidate at University Highlands speaks to the quality of the building and strength of the Charlotte real estate market."

The University Highlands property includes modern office spaces, training and break spaces for United employees and a command center for the emergency response team. The building is also in close proximity to major highways and public transit.

Bob Mohr, Founder and Chairman of Mohr Capital, commented, "We felt the University submarket was a strong location for today's corporate clients, which led to our decision to acquire this vacant asset. United's commitment to the Charlotte market validated our investment thesis, and we hope to acquire other local assets in the future."

Mohr and Horn handled the transaction as principals of the owner, Mohr Capital, along with the leasing team at JLL, consisting of Charley Leavitt, Tom Fitzgerald and Alexandra Mann. Ted Uzelac, Chris Armstrong and Connie Saldana with Fischer & Company in Dallas and Tripp Guin with Tripp Commercial, LLC in Charlotte represented United.

Mohr Capital is a privately held real estate investment firm specializing in the acquisition, development and value enhancement of office, retail and industrial assets throughout the U.S. The Mohr Capital team has decades of experience in commercial real estate and has completed more than $1 billion in transactions. Guided by a value-driven strategy and an entrepreneurial spirit, the company relies on strong, long-term relationships and possesses keen market insights needed to capitalize on undervalued or underperforming properties. With its family office structure, Mohr Capital can close quickly and has a proven track record of delivering the highest risk-adjusted returns.

