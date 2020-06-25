Mohr Partners Appoints Clyde Robinson to Head Diversity & Inclusion

Mr. Robinson originally joined Mohr Partners in November 2018 to lead Mohr Partners Charlotte, North Carolina office and during his first 2 ½ years he has successfully led the firms diversity supplier new business initiative leading to numerous new wins with Fortune 500 who embrace engaging with suppliers who have been certified as Minority Business Enterprises ("MBE's") by the National Minority Supplier Development Council ("NMSDC").

"Clyde has been instrumental in helping us recruit diverse senior leadership as evidenced by the fact that 25% of our leadership are African-American, Hispanic or Asian," stated Mohr Partners Chairman & CEO Robert Shibuya. Mr. Shibuya went on to say, "Under Clyde's leadership, we are targeting to ultimately have people of color and women represent the majority of our leadership roles."

Mr. Robinson commented, "Mohr Partners' commitment to diversity is a refreshing change for me having grown up in a traditional commercial real estate industry culture where minorities have historically found it difficult to ascend to senior leadership roles."

About Mohr Partners, Inc. :

Mohr Partners, Inc. is a global corporate real estate advisor, providing corporate tenants with an integrated set of portfolio services including strategic planning, business intelligence, lease administration/accounting & FASB ASC 842 compliance, research and site selection, labor analytics, project and construction management, comprehensive demographics analysis, economic incentives negotiations and transaction management. Since 1986, Mohr has been managing real estate portfolios for corporations, and each year completes transactions for its clients in all 50 U.S. states, all provinces of Canada and locations around the world. Mohr seamlessly provides corporate real estate services globally through its strategic alliance partners in Canada, Mexico/Latin America, EMEA and Asia Pacific. For more information on Mohr, please visit www.mohrpartners.com.

