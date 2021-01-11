Mohr Partners Appoints Ryan Tharp as Director of Research and Analytics

In his new role, Tharp will be responsible for helping deliver, and maximize, data-driven insights to enable Mohr Partner occupier clients to make optimal decisions in managing their real estate portfolios throughout North America as well as globally. Furthermore, his role will include analyzing and presenting economic, demographic, labor, and real estate marketing conditions for information dissemination and business development.

"I am extremely excited to join Mohr Partners to lead the Research and Analytics Team. Mohr has a built a reputation of being ahead of the curve in market analytics, trends and site selection. I look forward to developing and progressing that even further." – Ryan Tharp.

Tharp will report to Misti Meggs, who directly preceded him, who was recently promoted to Managing Partner of Strategy and Growth. "I am thrilled to partner with Ryan as his strong skill set and experience as a real estate economist, data scientist and economic incentives officer make him a perfect fit for his new role with Mohr Partners." – Misti Meggs

Before joining Mohr Partners, Tharp served as the Director of Research at Transwestern Commercial Services and Cushman & Wakefield. There, he helped establish and direct research and geospatial (GIS) services, oversaw research activities including business intelligence, data strategy and information management, as well as performed economic and commercial real estate (CRE) analysis for clients in multiple industries and product type. Tharp has a Bachelor's Degree in Business Economics and a Master's degree in Applied Economics, both from the University of North Texas.

Mohr Partners, Inc. is a global corporate real estate advisor, providing corporate tenants with an integrated set of portfolio services including strategic planning, business intelligence, lease administration/accounting & FASB ASC 842 compliance, research and site selection, labor analytics, project and construction management, comprehensive demographics analysis, economic incentives negotiations and transaction management. Since 1986, Mohr has been managing real estate portfolios for corporations, and each year completes transactions for its clients in all 50 U.S. states, all provinces of Canada, and locations around the world. Mohr seamlessly provides corporate real estate services globally through its strategic alliance partners in Canada, Mexico/Latin America, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. For more information on Mohr, please visit www.mohrpartners.com.

