Mohr Partners Hires Robin Leamy as Managing Principal, Northern California

SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 31, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Mohr Partners, Inc., the world's largest wholly-owned commercial real estate advisory firm exclusively focused on representing occupiers & corporations, is pleased to announce that Robin Leamy, a 30-year commercial real estate industrial veteran, will return to Mohr Partners after a decade away running his successful tenant advisory firm known as Leamy Realty Group. Leamy will be based in San Francisco, CA and focus on growing Mohr Partners business throughout Northern California, which will include offices in San Francisco, Silicon Valley, and the East Bay. Throughout his 30-year commercial real estate career, Leamy has advised corporate occupier clients in strategically managing their real estate to align with their growth plans while reducing/containing their operating costs. Leamy will transition his former team into Mohr Partners, joining Matt Wersel who has established Mohr Partners as a leading player in the Bay Area corporate real estate services arena.

"We are very excited to welcome Robin back to Mohr Partners. His proven leadership skills in building a best-in-class tenant advisory & corporate real estate services will enable Mohr Partners to execute our aggressive growth strategy with companies based in Northern California whose business extends nationally and internationally," stated Robert Shibuya, Chairman & CEO of Mohr Partners. Leamy commented, "I am thrilled to be returning to Mohr Partners which will allow me to enhance my ability to serve my clients by leveraging their industry-leading data analytics platform, full-service end-to-end capability and global market coverage."

Mohr Partners, Inc. is a global corporate real estate advisor, providing corporate tenants with an integrated set of portfolio services including strategic planning, business intelligence, lease administration/accounting & FASB ASC 842 compliance, research and site selection, labor analytics, project and construction management, comprehensive demographics analysis, economic incentives negotiations and transaction management. Since 1986, Mohr has been managing real estate portfolios for corporations, and each year completes transactions for its clients in all 50 U.S. states, all provinces of Canada and locations around the world. Mohr seamlessly provides corporate real estate services globally through its strategic alliance partners in Canada, Mexico/Latin America, EMEA and Asia Pacific. For more information on Mohr, please visit www.mohrpartners.com.

