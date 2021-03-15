Mohr Partners Hires Susie Azevedo as National Director of Marketing & Communications

"We are excited to have Susie lead our marketing and communications team. As an expert in her field, Susie brings with her extensive knowledge and experience in delivering innovative marketing solutions to drive business," stated Mohr Partners Chairman & CEO Robert Shibuya.

Susie Azevedo commented, "I am excited to join such a diverse team of industry experts and look forward to furthering the Mohr Partners brand across the country."

Susie brings with her over 20 years' experience in commercial real estate. She is highly specialized in marketing, communications, business development and management. Susie joins Mohr Partners from Newmark where she held a leadership role in operations. As the National Director of Marketing & Communications, Susie will oversee marketing, strategy, and communications across the United States.

About Mohr Partners, Inc. :

Mohr Partners, Inc. is a global corporate real estate advisor, providing corporate tenants with an integrated set of portfolio services including strategic planning, business intelligence, lease administration/accounting & FASB ASC 842 compliance, research and site selection, labor analytics, project and construction management, comprehensive demographics analysis, economic incentives negotiations and transaction management. Since 1986, Mohr has been managing real estate portfolios for corporations, and each year completes transactions for its clients in all 50 U.S. states, all provinces of Canada and locations around the world. Mohr seamlessly provides corporate real estate services globally through its strategic alliance partners in Canada, Mexico/Latin America, EMEA and Asia Pacific. For more information on Mohr, please visit www.mohrpartners.com.

