Mohr Partners, Inc. has Been Named One of the Top 25 Commercial Real Estate Brands by The Lipsey Company for 2020

This is the third year in a row Mohr Partners has been included in The Lipsey Company Top 25 Survey, which includes other well-known commercial real estate brands including CBRE, JLL and Cushman & Wakefield. The Lipsey Company survey includes over 10,000 U.S. and international commercial real estate professionals many of which have participated in this survey since its inception in 2001.

"For over 34 years, the Mohr Partners brand has grown continuously through the addition and development of great people who provide personalized commercial real estate services to our growing list of corporate and public-sector clients," Chairman and CEO, Robert Shibuya, said. "We are committed to growing our brand further around our four key core values: diversity and inclusion, conflict-free advice, learning and development of our people, and technology enabled innovation."

About Mohr Partners, Inc. :

Mohr Partners, Inc. is a global corporate real estate services firm providing tenants and occupiers integrated solutions including strategic consulting & advisory, portfolio strategy/lease administration, research and site selection, location incentives consulting, transaction advisory, project management and business intelligence/data analytics services. Since 1986, Mohr Partners has been managing real estate portfolios for organizations around the world. Mohr Partners' 200 professionals working from the firm's 23 North American owned offices, deliver integrated services worldwide through strategic alliances with best-in-class partners in Mexico/Latin America, EMEA and Asia. As the leading diverse commercial real estate firm, Mohr Partners became a certified Minority Business Enterprise ("MBE"), by the National Minority Supplier Development Council ("NMSDC") in 2017. For more information please visit mohrpartners.com.

SOURCE Mohr Partners, Inc.

