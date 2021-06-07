Mohr Partners Inc. Recognized as a Corporate Plus® Member by National Minority Supplier Development Council

"As one of the world's largest tenant representation only commercial real estate firms, we are proud to be recognized by the NMSDC as an industry leader in diversity with over half of our leadership team made up of women and people of color," said Robert Shibuya, Chairman & CEO of Mohr.

Clyde Robinson, Managing Partner and Head of Diversity and Inclusion, stated "Now that Mohr has been recognized by the NMSDC as a Corporate Plus member, we look forward to expanding our market share with companies that support minority owned businesses which will enable us to continue to expand professional talent pool and continue to build our firm around the most talented and diverse commercial real estate professionals."

About Mohr Partners, Inc. Mohr Partners, Inc. is a global corporate real estate advisor, providing corporate tenants with an integrated set of portfolio services including strategic planning, business intelligence, lease administration/accounting & FASB ASC 842 compliance, research and site selection, labor analytics, project and construction management, comprehensive demographics analysis, economic incentives negotiations and transaction management. Since 1986, Mohr has been managing real estate portfolios for corporations, and each year completes transactions for its clients in all 50 U.S. states, all provinces of Canada and locations around the world. Mohr seamlessly provides corporate real estate services globally through its strategic alliance partners in Canada, Mexico/Latin America, EMEA and Asia Pacific. For more information on Mohr, please visit www.mohrpartners.com.

