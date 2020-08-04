Mohr Partners Renews Global Headquarters Lease in Dallas

Following the latest workplace design trend, which focuses on a "de-densifying" the office workplace to facilitate social distancing in the post–COVID environment, Mohr Partners has made the bold decision to continue to allow a high percentage of our workforce to work from private offices. Robert Shibuya, Mohr Partners Chairman & CEO commented, "With the majority of our peer group companies moving to a highly dense open-plan environment to drive cost savings, we have decided to take a contrarian workplace strategy and add more private offices to allow for social distancing and greater privacy for our team members."