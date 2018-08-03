TARZANA, Calif., Aug. 3, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Mohsen T. Moghaddam, MD, DLO is recognized by Continental Who's Who as a Pinnacle Lifetime Member in the field of Medicine in recognition of his role as Otolaryngologist & Family Doctor at Tarzana Multi-Specialty Center.

Tarzana Multi-Specialty Center is a nationally serving entity that specializes in ENT services. Comprised of a team of elite professionals, the center is dedicated to providing their patients with quality healthcare services utilizing the latest innovations in the medical industry.

With over forty years of experience under his belt, Dr. Mohsen T. Moghaddam is revered for his remarkable contributions to the profession. Respected for his outstanding work in the field, throughout his career, Dr. Moghaddam has attained extensive experience in all facets of otolaryngologists. Adamant about never retiring, Dr. Moghaddam attributes his success to his love for his patients and "always thinking about the necessity to be a good doctor." When asked his advice to newcomers in the industry, Dr. Moghaddam states, "You have to study hard, be careful about the work and keep in mind that it is the art of medicine - You have to be an artist to be in medicine."

Early in his career, Dr. Moghaddam attained his Medical Doctor degree from Tabiz University of Medical Sciences. Thereafter, Dr. Moghaddam completed his internship from Southampton General Hospital, and residency from the University of Southern California.

To further enhance his professional development, Dr. Moghaddam is a distinguished fellow of several organizations including the California Medical Association, Iranian Medical Association, and the American Medical Association.

When not working, Dr. Moghaddam enjoys spending time reading books, poetry, and music.

Dr. Moghaddam dedicates this recognition to his wife, Firoozeh Maghsoudi, his oldest daughter, Meena Grey, and his youngest daughter, Nili Moghaddam (who has a Doctorate in Education). Dr. Moghaddam thanks them all for their continuing support.

