MoistureShield Launches Distribution in California with Huttig Building Products

ATLANTA, June 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- MoistureShield®, a division of Oldcastle APG, a CRH Company, has partnered with Huttig Building Products in the west. Based in St. Louis, MO, Huttig will distribute MoistureShield composite decking products throughout most of California through its Sacramento and Rancho Cucamonga branch locations. These locations join their Phoenix branch serving Arizona and Nevada.

"There is tremendous demand by homeowners in our region for composite decks," said David Shanda, Vice President, Western Region for Huttig. "We're excited to help our dealers meet that need with MoistureShield's distinct innovations, such as CoolDeck, as well as their strong warranties and fire ratings." Well-suited for high-temperature climates, MoistureShield's unique CoolDeck® Technology reduces heat absorption by up to 35% compared to standard capped composites in a similar color.

MoistureShield's Vision® product line now meets Wildland Urban Interface (WUI) compliance tests required by California fire officials. Vision features the strongest cap in the industry, resisting scratches, stains and impact damage. In addition, MoistureShield's latest product, Elevate™, an entry-level priced capped composite, recently introduced two new variegated colors: Alpine Gray and Riverbank that resemble tropical hardwoods.

"Expanding into the western region is a huge milestone for MoistureShield," said Matthew Bruce, VP of Sales, MoistureShield. "We're confident in Huttig's decades of dedication to their dealers as we define a new region for the brand."

Manufactured in the USA, MoistureShield features the Solid Core Difference™ for advanced strength and moisture resistance, making it an excellent choice for western lake community's docks and boat slips. It can be installed directly on the ground, in the ground or under water. Learn more at www.MoistureShield.com.

About Oldcastle APG

Oldcastle APG, North America's largest manufacturer of Outdoor Living Products, is part of CRH's Building Products division. CRH is a leading global diversified building materials group with operating locations in 32 countries worldwide. MoistureShield, a division of Oldcastle APG, proudly manufactures composite deck boards and related products serving a range of retail and distribution customers across North America. Visit www.MoistureShield.com.

About Huttig Building Products:

Huttig, currently in its 136th year of business, is one of the largest domestic distributors of millwork, building materials and wood products used principally in new residential construction and in-home improvement, remodeling and repair work. Huttig distributes its products through 27 distribution centers serving 41 states. Visit www.huttig.com

