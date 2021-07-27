MoistureShield Launches New TV Commercial Streaming on Top Networks

"We're proud to launch a commercial that represents both our brand and our vision," said Matthew Bruce, Vice President – MoistureShield. "It succeeds in creating an emotional and inspirational connection with homeowners and visually separates MoistureShield from the sea of sameness within the composite decking industry."

With the tagline "It's not just any deck, it's built for your life," the ad highlights that a MoistureShield deck doesn't stop at your door, it's an extension of your everyday lifestyle and a square foot secret that adds to your living space. It also uses subtle icons to call out performance benefits like patented CoolDeck® Technology that allows you to chill and beat the heat on your deck; Solid Core manufacturing which provides superior protection against moisture absorption, warping, rotting, and damage from insects; and strong caps to provide durability to hold up against wear and tear.

The new streaming TV add will appear on networks in Los Angeles, San Francisco, Sacramento, Austin, Dallas, Houston, Boston, New York City/New Jersey.

All MoistureShield composite decking products, are made with 95% recycled content, with a proprietary process that blends recycled plastic and reclaimed wood fibers. Made in the U.S.A., the product lines have had zero structural field failures in over 30 years, with unmatched transferable 50-year structural warranties, plus fade and stain warranties per product line.

About Oldcastle APG

Oldcastle APG, North America's largest manufacturer of Outdoor Living Products, is part of CRH's Building Products division. CRH is a leading global diversified building materials group with operating locations in 31 countries worldwide. MoistureShield, a division of Oldcastle APG, proudly manufactures composite deck boards and related products serving a range of retail and distribution customers across North America and several international markets. The development of new technologies and patents has enabled MoistureShield to manufacture superior composite products from recycled wood fiber and recycled polyethylene plastic. Learn more at http://www.MoistureShield.com.

