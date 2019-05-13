MoistureShield Opens New Chapter with Name Change, Company Alignment

ATLANTA, May 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Oldcastle® APG, a CRH Company, announced that the company's composite decking business (formerly Advanced Environmental Recycling Technologies (AERT) will now operate as MoistureShield. By adding MoistureShield composite decking and railing products to its portfolio Oldcastle APG is building on its rich history of growing the best brands in the building and construction industry. These include the Echelon masonry wall systems, Belgard Pavers and Walls, Permacon Hardscapes, Sakrete Bagged Concrete and Amerimix Mortars.

"For more than five decades in North America, Oldcastle APG - has set the standard for products, innovation and related brands that service the outdoor living category. With the acquisition of AERT in 2017, we set out on a new endeavor to bring our blueprint for success to the composite decking marketplace. Today's name change is more than a new logo – it's a commitment to our customer base," Oldcastle APG Executive Vice President Ken O'Neill said. "We commit to delivering best-in-class composite solutions for our many customer channels… from production, innovation to customer support. Carrying the Oldcastle APG name brings expectations – something we're excited to exceed now and into the future."

The MoistureShield line of moisture-resistant composite decking is environmentally friendly, manufactured from 95 percent recycled content, and can be installed directly on the ground, in the ground or under water. The line is backed by an industry-leading warranty against decay, rot and termite damage. Within the MoistureShield line are innovative capped products such as Vision, which utilizes an advanced manufacturing method called DiamondDefense creating a modern, variegated appearance resembling interior hardwood flooring. MoistureShield features Infuse with a realistic wood-grain finish and ability to withstand total submersion in water; and Vantage, an uncapped composite as the perfect way to affordably step up from wood with the same workability based on its solid core.

Select products within the MoistureShield line are available with CoolDeck® technology, which reduces heat absorption by up to 35 percent compared to conventional capped composites.

All MoistureShield products are protected by the Solid Core Difference™ for unmatched strength and moisture resistance and to help reduce maintenance and upkeep for hassle-free decking that lasts. MoistureShield is complemented by composite and aluminum rail systems that help bring a deck's style together.

About Oldcastle APG:

Oldcastle APG, a CRH company, proudly manufactures composite deck boards and related products serving a range of retail and distribution customers across North America and several international markets, including the MoistureShield brand within the composite decking category. The development of new technologies and patents has enabled APG to manufacture superior composite products from recycled wood fiber and recycled polyethylene plastic for the building and construction markets.

