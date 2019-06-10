MoistureShield Partners with Mid-State Lumber Corporation to Distribute Composite Decking & Railing in the New England Region

ATLANTA, June 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- MoistureShield, a division of Oldcastle APG and a manufacturer of innovative composite decking & railing, has partnered with Mid-State Lumber Corp., a leader in building products distribution. Headquartered in Branchburg, NJ, Mid-State Lumber Corp. will carry the full line of MoistureShield state-of-the-art composite products designed to replace traditional decking materials.

Since 1976, Mid-State Lumber Corp. has distributed premier building products through its branch locations in Branchburg, NJ, Kingston, PA, Warwick, NY, and Marlborough, MA. They will supply MoistureShield to lumberyards throughout the New England Region.

"We're very pleased to introduce MoistureShield's innovative product lines as decking and railing options to our customers," said Ken Bernstein, Co-Owner, Mid-State Lumber Corp. "They nicely align with our mission to create increased value for our dealers with every style and at every price point."

The MoistureShield line features Vision® capped composite decking with a modern, variegated appearance and exclusive DiamondDefense capped surface for superior stain and scratch protection. And, its unique CoolDeck technology reduces deck board surface temperatures by up to 35%. Other products include Infuse® decking, which can withstand total submersion in water; and Vantage® and has the workability of wood. All products feature the SolidCore advantage for advanced strength and moisture resistance.

"We are truly delighted to partner with Mid-State Lumber Corp. to expand the availability of MoistureShield to their pro dealers," said Todd Braun, Vice President of Sales for MoistureShield, a division of Oldcastle APG. "Mid-State Lumber Corp.'s expertise, with an extensive and diverse array of building products, makes them an ideal partner for MoistureShield as we continue to expand our decking and railing product offerings."

Manufactured from 95 percent recycled content, MoistureShield can be installed directly on the ground, in the ground or under water. Learn more at www.MoistureShield.com.

About Oldcastle APG

Oldcastle APG, North America's largest manufacturer of Outdoor Living Products, is part of CRH's Building Products division. CRH is a leading global diversified building materials group with operating locations in 32 countries worldwide. MoistureShield, a division of Oldcastle APG, proudly manufactures composite deck boards and related products serving a range of retail and distribution customers across North America and several international markets. The development of new technologies and patents has enabled MoistureShield to manufacture superior composite products from recycled wood fiber and recycled polyethylene plastic. Learn more at www.MoistureShield.com.

About Mid-State Lumber Corp.

Since 1976, Mid-State Lumber Corp. has earned a market-wide reputation as a source of building material products for the retail lumber dealer which spans the Mid-Atlantic and New England regions. Mid-State Lumber is designed to provide the Northeast retail lumber dealer the option of buying in less than full manufacturer shipments. We have established long term relationships with top manufacturers in the building material industry, partnering only with suppliers who provide the same standard of product quality and reliability that our customers have grown to expect from us.

SOURCE Oldcastle APG

