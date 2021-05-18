MoistureShield® Partners with My Deck and Holloway Company to Win NADRA® National+ Deck Competition Awards

ATLANTA, May 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- MoistureShield®, a division of Oldcastle APG, a CRH company, partnered with My Deck of Flemington, NJ and Holloway Company of Dulles, VA, on two award-winning decks in the NADRA® National+ Deck Competition. MoistureShield won first place with Holloway Company in the Dock Category and placed third with My Deck in the Manufacturer's Category. The North American Deck and Railing Association's 11th Annual Awards Celebration was held on April 22, 2021 in Clearwater, FL.

NADRA's National+ Deck Competition was open to pro deck builder members from across the United States and Canada, with finalists chosen by an esteemed panel of building professionals.

"We are very proud of our winning deck builder partners, who demonstrate how creativity and functionality come together in these MoistureShield applications," said Matthew Bruce, Vice President of Sales, MoistureShield. "Both winning projects demonstrate MoistureShield's unique attributes: CoolDeck to alleviate heat on a deck in direct sun and the high moisture environment of a dock."

For its first place dock project, the Holloway Company created a unique lily pad-shaped dock using MoistureShield Vision® with unique CoolDeck® Technology. CoolDeck reduces heat absorption by up to 35% compared to composite boards in a similar color. Perfect for docks, MoistureShield's Solid Core manufacturing process allows it to be installed in ground contact or submerged under water.

My Deck's winning entry was also built with MoistureShield's Vision decking with CoolDeck Technology as a solution to the elevated deck's all-day sun exposure. The durability of Vision was perfect for managing moisture in a four-seasons region like New Jersey, with snow, ice and rain in the winter and hot, humid summers.

MoistureShield decking is proven in the field for 30 years with zero structural failures and is backed by a 50-year transferrable structural warranty for all decking series. Learn more at https://www.moistureshield.com/products/composite-decking/vision.

Check out the winners of NADRA's 11th Annual National+ Deck Competition at https://www.nadra.org/awards/2020-awards

About Oldcastle APG

Oldcastle APG, North America's largest manufacturer of outdoor living products, is part of CRH's Building Products division. CRH is a leading global diversified building materials group with operating locations in 30 countries worldwide. MoistureShield, a division of Oldcastle APG, manufactures composite deck boards serving a range of retail and distribution customers across North America and several international markets. Learn more at www.MoistureShield.com.

