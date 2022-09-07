Moisturizing Is Vital to Healthy Skin

Venezia 1920 Now Offers Super Moisturizing Creams

BOCA RATON, Fla., Sept. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Moisturizing brings out healthy-looking skin.

"Moisturizing decreases the chances of having dry or oily skin, which can develop into skin conditions, such as acne," said Gianluca Zin, founder of Venezia 1920, a global beauty brand based in Venice, Italy. "Moisturizing keeps your skin hydrated and looking radiant."

Venezia 1920 Beauty Products Venezia 1920 Skincare

Venezia 1920 has launched its luxury limited-edition plant-based skincare line in America.

"We have a full line of healthier skincare products, including our Super Moisturizing creams," Zin said.

"First, our Super Moisturizing Cream With Aloe Vera and Hyaluronic Acid is a highly moisturizing cream for younger skin that can help prevent dry or oily skin," Zin said. "It ensures lasting hydration."

Super Moisturizing Cream With Aloe and Hyaluronic Acid contains Vitamin E, Aloe Vera gels, Lactic acid, and Hyaluronic acid.

"The active ingredients are dissolved in the Aloe gel to ensure lasting hydration," Zin said. "We use liquid crystals to have better spreadability and absorption."

Venezia 1920 also has Super Moisturizing Anti-Aging Cream with Tetravalent, which is for extremely dry skin.

"We used several active ingredients to moisturize, regenerate, and protect the skin," Zin added. "The ingredients include Vegetable oils, Vitamin A and E, CoQ10, Hyaluronic Acid, and Cholesterol."

Zin said the Cholesterol restores the skin's barrier.

"All of our products are plant-based, which is becoming the favorite by consumers," Zin said. "In contrast to other products on the market that often contain potentially dangerous ingredients, we use high-grade botanical extracts and keep synthetic substances to a minimum and only for technical or product requirements."

Ingredients that Venezia 1920 does not use include parabens, petroleum jelly, mineral oil,* and even heavy metals, such as Nickel.**

Venezia 1920 skincare products, which are available on OneLavi.com, include:

Intense Purifying Face Cleanser with Pomegranate and Black Currant

Anti-Aging Micellar Lotion with Marigold E Hamamelis

Super Moisturizing Cream With Aloe and Hyaluronic Acid

Lifting Cream with Damask Rose

Super Moisturizing Anti-Aging Cream with Tetravalent

Anti-Aging Vehicular Serum with Liposomes

Lifting Moisturizer Serum with Crystalskin

Venezia 1920 products also are subjected to tests to verify the content of Nickel and heavy metals to guarantee the safety of the cosmetics.

"We have developed skincare products that are safer and healthier," Zin said.

To purchase Venezia 1920 plant-based luxury skincare products, visit OneLavi.com.

* Except in massage oil

** Nickel <0.00001%

SOURCE Venezia 1920