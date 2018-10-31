Mojo Networks Chooses Impartner to Automate and Scale Channel Program

SALT LAKE CITY, Nov. 2, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Cloud-managed Wi-Fi platform powerhouse Mojo Networks is bringing smart, self-healing, infinitely scalable cognitive Wi-Fi to the market in a big way. As the company worked to scale its partner network with a 'disagrregated" model to include distributors and traditional hardware partners, they began the search for a channel management solution that would allow them to more easily manage their robust, multi-touch point indirect sales process. Their legacy PRM solution at the time, provided by their CRM vendor, made that management process difficult and could simply not provide the visibility into their indirect sales they were looking for. Enter, Impartner Partner Relationship Management (PRM) technology, the industry's best-selling, most award-winning PRM solution, which was recently named a leader in the "The Forrester Wave™: Partner Relationship Management, Q4 2018."

In a new video case study released today, available here, Mojo Networks Director of Global Channels, Brian Thomas, details the company's journey to upgrade the company's PRM solution to one built from the ground up to truly automate channel operations, optimize partner performance and help the company scale its channel operations.

"When we heard about Impartner, Mojo was still very much a startup," said Thomas. "We understood that we needed to build a scalable channel with high visibility, because if you can't measure it, you can't manage it. So that's why we came to Impartner initially because we needed to make sure that the foundation was right. It was crucial as a startup. We didn't have the luxuries of larger companies that have massive channel organizations, so we needed to make sure that at least foundationally, we had the management piece right to manage our partners. And that, of course, is what PRM is all about."

Since implementation, Thomas said response from the company's channel team has been tremendous. "Our channel account managers spend a lot less of their day on the mundane tasks that they'd normally be assigned, and more value added, face-to-face time with their partners on more strategic initiatives," said Thomas. "They tell me, 'This is the simplest portal I have ever used, because I can literally register a deal and have full visibility into that registration within 30 seconds.'"

Most important, stresses Thomas, is the impact automation has had on Mojo's ability to scale. "Had we not implemented Impartner, we would have had to expand our team five to 10 more additional people," Thomas said. "Simply put, it's automation. If you're looking to build out and scale your organization, whether it's from scratch or you're mid-tier, this is the necessary tool you need to succeed in the channel, because this is an automated piece of your channel network. If you're hiring channel account managers, distribution managers, marketing managers - this is a way for them to get that 20 percent more done a day."

To see the full video case study on how Impartner has helped Mojo automate and scale their partner program and optimize their partner experience, click here.

About Impartner

Impartner helps companies worldwide transform the performance of their indirect sales, increasing revenue an average of 31 percent and reduce administrative costs as much as 23 percent in the first year of use alone. Impartner's SaaS-based Partner Relationship Management (PRM) software is the best-selling, most award-winning pure-play solution on the market and can be up and running in as few as 14 days. For more information on Impartner, which is based in Utah's tech hotbed, the Silicon Slopes, visit www.impartner.com , or in the United States call +1 801 501 7000, for EMEA general call +33 1 40 90 31 20, for London call +44 0 20 3283 4465, and for LATAM call +1 954 364 7883.

Follow Impartner on LinkedIn , Twitter and Facebook .

Contact:

Kerry Desberg

Impartner

425-231-9529

Kerry.desberg@impartner.com

SOURCE Impartner

Related Links

http://www.impartner.com

