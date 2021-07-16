Moke America: Electric Car Company Grows Luxury Brand Partnerships

Founded by Todd Rome in 2017, Moke America's cruisers have become synonymous with luxury and happy vibes. Each electric-powered vehicle is hand-built and custom made. Starting at $19,975, the Moke is 100% electric, street legal and good for the planet. The open-air cars come in 12 bright colors and customizable fun options. Classified as a Low Speed Vehicle (LSV), Moke America's cruisers follow the rules set forth by the NHTSA for that category.

This summer, Italian designer Valentino wrapped a fleet of Mokes for their pop-up in Southampton, NY – called Valentino Episode Hamptons. Celebrities and influencers Nicky Hilton, Elsa Hosk and Tina Leung were spotted in coral reef wrapped Mokes, echoing a throwback print by Valentino. The activation was produced by Triton Productions.

Moke America also announced an exclusive, limited edition 007 Moke, in partnership with EON Productions and inspired by James Bond in Live And Let Die (1973). The "San Monique" edition can be purchased across North America, the Caribbean, the Bahamas and the Middle East and retails for $26,975 USD (excludes delivery).

Over the years, Moke America has also partnered with Fred Segal, Louis Vuitton, Saks Fifth Avenue, SLS Hotels, Barry's Bootcamp, Vilebrequin, Faena Bazaar, Hammacher Schlemmer and Exclusive Resorts. Celebrity fans of Moke America include Billy Joel, Joe Jonas, Sophie Turner, Kris Jenner and Tommy Lee - to name a few.

For more information, please visit mokeamerica.com . Follow along on Instagram at: @MokeAmerica .

About Moke America:

The throwback classic cruiser from the '60s, beloved by stars such as Brigitte Bardot, Princess Margaret and Jacqueline Onassis, has been reinvented by MOKE America. Electric, street legal and versatile, MOKE America runs on good vibes. Plug it in for 40 miles of fun, from the beach to the streets. MOKE America reaches a top speed of 25 mph, and is made in Sarasota, Florida. Customizable in one of 11 bright colors (+camo), the Moke turns heads and lights up Instagram feeds. For more on MOKE America, visit: mokeamerica.com.

SOURCE Moke America

Related Links

https://mokeamerica.com

