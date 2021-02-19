Moke America: The Stylish Electric LSV Has Been Innovating the EV Space With Cool Brand Partnerships

Founded by Todd Rome in late 2016, MOKE America's cruisers have become synonymous with luxury and happy vibes. Each electric-powered vehicle is hand-built and custom made. Starting at $19,475, the MOKE is 100% electric, street legal and good for the planet. The open-air cruisers come in 11 bright colors and customizable fun options, like a classic wooden steering wheel or Bluetooth stereo. Easy to charge in any 110 outlet (40 miles on a single charge), the cars are classified as a Low Speed Vehicle (LSV) and follow the rules set forth by the NHTSA.

James Bond fans were thrilled when, earlier this year, MOKE America announced an exclusive, limited edition 007 MOKE America, in partnership with EON Productions. Drawing inspiration from the Caribbean, the 007 "San Monique'' takes its name from the fictional island featured in Live And Let Die (1973).

Each 007 MOKE America vehicle will be numbered, so these collector's items are truly limited editions. The MOKE America "San Monique" edition features: distinctive Bond design, complete with the 007 logo and "San Monique" artwork, wood steering wheel, wooden gear shift, tire cover featuring "San Monique" artwork, electric technology, white body, black seats, blue and white striped Bimini top, backup camera, Bluetooth radio and white rims, many of which have never been produced by MOKE America before.

The 007 MOKE America can be purchased across North America, the Caribbean, Bahamas and Middle East for $26,975 USD (excludes delivery).

In addition to EON Productions, over the years, the brand has collaborated with Louis Vuitton, Saks, SLS Hotels, Barry's Bootcamp, Vilebrequin, Faena Bazaar, Hammacher Schlemmer and Fred Segal.

Celebrity fans of MOKE America include: Billy Joel, Joe Jonas, Sophie Turner, Kris Jenner, Tyler Hubbard, Martha Stewart and Tommy Lee - to name a few.

For more information, please visit mokeamerica.com .

About MOKE America:

The Moke is back, baby! The throwback classic cruiser from the '60s, which was beloved by stars and socialites such as Cher, Princess Margaret and Jacqueline Onassis, has been reinvented. Electric, street legal and versatile, MOKE America runs on good vibes and electric power. Plug it in for 40 miles of fun, from the beach to the farmer's market. MOKE America features a steel chassis, hydraulic steering, front disc brakes, rear drum brakes, a parking brake and backup camera. It reaches a top speed of 25 mph, allowing for use on city streets with a speed limit of 35 mph or less. Customizable in one of 11 rainbow bright colors (+camo), this bespoke Moke turns heads and lights up Instagram feeds.

