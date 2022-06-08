Mole Protocol-the platform of the future presents the most necessary applications for the modern person

Mole Protocol is the world's first project to bring together the most advanced tools for the Web 3 technologies of the future. Our team consists of enthusiastic people who met in May 2020 at the blockchain forum, where the idea of Mole Protocol was born. In our project we are developing such areas as: a) investing in the most profitable world projects in the field of Medicine (stage 1); b) a virtual bank for paying with cryptocurrency; c) a single application for electric vehicles; d) a way to earn money while playing and using powerful gaming computers for mining in your free time; e) NFT marketplace.

LOS ANGELES, June 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Mole Protocol is the world's first project to bring together the most advanced tools for the Web 3 technologies of the future. Our team consists of enthusiastic people who met in May 2020 at the blockchain forum, where the idea of Mole Protocol was born.

In our project we are developing such areas as: a) investing in the most profitable world projects in the field of Medicine (stage 1); b) a virtual bank for paying with cryptocurrency; c) a single application for electric vehicles; d) a way to earn money while playing and using powerful gaming computers for mining in your free time; e) NFT marketplace.

In our Mole Investment application you will be able to receive real-time information about both the newest offers on the market and the previously existing ones. As a holder of Mole coins, you will receive all detailed information free of charge, including analytics from AI, it is absolutely safe to trade investment assets and separately receive rewards for activity on the platform in Mole coins.

Mole Bank is a virtual bank. It will allow issuing bank crypto cards to pay for goods and services with cryptocurrencies. Payments with Mole coins and other cryptocurrencies will be completely anonymous and available anywhere in the world.

Electric vehicles is one of the areas that will launch on our platform. This is the very first project that creates a real application for electric vehicles! That will greatly simplify its work and maintenance.

Players spend a huge amount of time playing without any return. All they get for high scores on the leaderboard is a few stars, tags, and new borders around their avatars. And even that isn't stable, as game developers might shut down the server, change the rules, or just clear history in the next patch. Mole Entertainment will be able to give ordinary gamers the opportunity to monetize their gaming efforts. Mole PC Rent allows gamers with powerful PCs to rent out their hardware during downtime in exchange for tokens.

NFT or non-fungible token is a "non-fungible token", a digital object that has a unique digital characteristic. The strategy is based on investments in the purchase of NFT-Moles, which are used in the Mole Super Hero game. Purchased Moles can be both used for the game and rented out, receiving a daily income from the profits of the players.

