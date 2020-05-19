Molecula Recognized In "Now Tech: Enterprise Data Fabric, Q2 2020" Report

AUSTIN, Texas, May 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Molecula has been included among 20 data fabric vendors in Forrester's "Now Tech: Enterprise Data Fabric, Q2 2020" written by analyst Noel Yuhanna with Gene Leganza and Daniel Weber. The report was published on April 16, 2020.

Data fabric provides unified access across a combination of real-time, historical, and streaming distributed data sources. It helps to centralize governing and control of data access and enable a secure way to share and collaborate on data across ecosystems. Data fabrics are being used in many organizations who are investing in digital transformation projects such as real-time customer personalization, predictive analytics for supply chain, prescriptive analytics, and AI to respond to customer demand, workforce optimization, and rapid response to rapidly changing environments. Companies increasingly realize data fabrics are essential to achieve a data-driven enterprise.

Molecula's Cloud Data Access platform simplifies, accelerates, and improves control over data for advanced analytics, machine learning, and edge/IoT. Its unique ability to deconstruct big data into highly performant, unified representations with no pre-aggregation, federation, or copies allows for ultra-low latency queries across distributed data, while significantly reducing hardware footprint, cost, and risk. The result is instantaneous, secure, and unified access to large, fragmented data sets across any cloud to edge.

Some of the world's most innovative companies across healthcare, financial services, government, and the technology/manufacturing sectors utilize Molecula to achieve a data-driven enterprise by enabling dynamic customer segmentation, real-time anomaly detection, high scale machine learning, and accelerated data migration to the cloud.

"Molecula is honored to be included in Forrester's 'Now Tech: Enterprise Data Fabric, Q2 2020' report. Being recognized in this report strengthens our conviction that our unique technology is essential for data-driven enterprises in the Intelligence Era. We have introduced an entirely new paradigm for continuous, real-time data analysis that reduces our customers' data footprint and infrastructure costs by a factor of up to 100x, while shattering the latency floor with 1000x faster queries and reduced data delivery cycles and data gravity," says Higinio, "H.O." Maycotte, CEO of Molecula.

Access the report

The Forrester Now Tech: Enterprise Data Fabric, Q2 2020 (April 16, 2020) is available to Forrester subscribers or for purchase.

Additional analyst reports featuring Molecula:

451 Research: Molecula Seeks To Simplify Big Data Infrastructure With Cloud Data Access Platform

About Molecula:

Molecula's Cloud Data Access platform simplifies, accelerates, and improves control over big data infrastructure for advanced analytics, machine learning, and edge/IoT. Its unique ability to deliver highly performant representations of large, disparate data sources eliminates the need to pre-aggregate or federate, thus reducing data delivery cycles and data gravity. Global 2000 organizations rely on Molecula to achieve a data-driven enterprise by accelerating decision-making, enabling real-time customer segmentation, and analyzing large, distributed data sets across any cloud to edge. Molecula is based on Pilosa, an open-source project with 2,000+ users across many tier-one organizations.

Molecula has offices in Austin and Palo Alto and was founded in 2017 with a mission to unlock human potential through the power of data.

