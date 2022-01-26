Molecular Biology Enzymes, Kits, and Reagents Market to record USD 13.09 Bn growth | 39% of growth to originate from North America | Technavio

To understand more about Market Dynamics. Download our FREE sample report

Key Molecular Biology Enzymes, Kits, and Reagents Market Report Highlights:

Market growth 2020-2025: USD 13.09 billion Growth momentum & CAGR: Accelerate at a CAGR of 14.61% YoY growth (%): 14.30% Performing market contribution: North America at 39% Key consumer countries: China , the US, Germany , the UK, and India

Regional Market Analysis

With 39% of the growth originating from North America, this region will record a faster growth rate during 2020-2025.

The presence of a large number of players and increasing investments in the field of biotechnology are driving the growth of the molecular biology enzymes, kits, and reagents market in North America. The market growth in the region will be slower than the growth of the market in Asia. The US is the key market for molecular biology enzymes, kits, and reagents in North America.

Key Vendors and Vendor Strategies

Agilent Technologies Inc., F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., Illumina Inc., Merck KGaA, New England Biolabs Inc., Promega Corp., QIAGEN NV, Rockland Immunochemicals Inc., Takara Bio Inc., and Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. are some of the dominant players in the molecular biology enzymes, kits, and reagents market.

The molecular biology enzymes, kits, and reagents market is fragmented due to the presence of a large number of players. The vendors in the market are constantly adopting various organic and inorganic growth strategies to remain competitive in the market. Some vendors are focusing on forming strategic alliances or acquiring other players in the market to remain competitive.

Agilent Technologies Inc.: The company offers polymerase chain reaction (PCR) enzymes and reagents, inhibitors, and kits for various applications such as reverse transcriptase cloning, cDNA from an RNA template, and high-fidelity cloning.

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.: The company offers a range of molecular biology enzymes, kits, and reagents under its subsidiary Kapa Biosystems, Inc.

Illumina Inc.: The company offers a range of common molecular biology reagents such as ribosomal RNA removal reagents, DNA/RNA extraction kits, PCR reagents, and others.

Key Market Drivers

Our analysts have extensively outlined the information on the key market drivers and their impact on the molecular biology enzymes, kits, and reagents market.

Increased use of proteins and reagents in biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies:

Pharmaceutical companies are increasing the use of proteins and reagents in the development of drugs for rare genetic disorders and diseases. For example, pharma companies are using glucose oxidase enzymes to detect the amount of glucose in the blood as an indicator for the diagnosis of diabetes. The increasing use of proteins and reagents in many such applications is expected to drive the growth of the market during the forecast period.

Molecular Biology Enzymes, Kits, And Reagents Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 14.61% Market growth 2021-2025 USD 13.09 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 14.30 Regional analysis North America, Europe, Asia, and ROW Performing market contribution North America at 39% Key consumer countries US, Germany, UK, China, and Japan Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Agilent Technologies Inc., F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., Illumina Inc., Merck KGaA, New England Biolabs Inc., Promega Corp., QIAGEN NV, Rockland Immunochemicals Inc., Takara Bio Inc., and Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

