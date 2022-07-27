Molecular Cytogenetics Global Market Report 2022-2026: Digitalization, Automation and AI Trends Set to Shape Future Growth

Jul 27, 2022, 10:45 ET
DUBLIN, July 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Molecular Cytogenetics - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Global Molecular Cytogenetics Market to Reach $2.5 Billion by 2026
Molecular Cytogenetics involves all aspects of chromosome biology, such as structural and functional organization of the chromosome and nucleus, chromosomal variation and abnormalities, and the applications of chromosome biology in medicine and tumor genetics.
Cytogenetics plays an important role in identification of genetic predisposition to disease and also a person`s reaction to a certain drug. Molecular biology techniques evolved from simple tools such as In situ Hybridization (ISH), which detects the presence, quantity, and location of DNA/RNA sequences in cells and tissues, by using a labeled sequence fragment called a probe. These screening tests analyze complicated genomic interactions and help to determine the progress of a disease.
Increasing incidence of cancer and genetic abnormalities, need for rapid disease diagnosis through genetic techniques, as well as higher funding (both public and private) leading to introduction of highly advanced cytogenetic techniques and their broadening applications are some of the key factors poised to contribute to future growth of the market. Growing awareness levels of genetic disorders and expanding pool of research laboratories specializing in molecular biology techniques, would be beneficial for cytogenetics solutions.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $794.6 Million in 2022, While China is Forecast to Reach $159.7 Million by 2026
The Molecular Cytogenetics market in the U.S. is estimated at US$794.6 Million in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$159.7 Million by the year 2026 trailing a CAGR of 8.9% over the analysis period. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 6.3% and 6.8% respectively over the analysis period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 7.2% CAGR.
Software & Services Segment to Reach $451.8 Million by 2026
In the global Software & Services segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 8.3% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$231.2 Million will reach a projected size of US$404.8 Million by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$24.1 Million by the year 2026, while Latin America will expand at a 9.2% CAGR through the analysis period.
Key Players
- Abbott Molecular
- Agilent Technologies, Inc.
- Applied Spectral Imaging
- Biological Industries
- Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.
- Cytognomix, Inc.
- CytoTest, Inc.
- F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.
- Illumina, Inc.
- Leica Biosystems Nussloch GmbH
- Oxford Gene Technology
- PerkinElmer, Inc.
- SciGene Corporation
- Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.
Key Topics Covered:
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
- Critical Importance of Molecular Biology in Laboratory Processes: Cornerstone for Present & Future Growth
- Advanced Molecular Biology Techniques Broaden the Scope of Cytogenetics Technologies
- Comparative Genome Hybridization (CGH): Largest & Fastest Growing Market Segment
- Rising Adoption of Array Based CGH to Spur Overall Demand
- Array-based Technologies Continue to Cannibalize Sales from FISH Technology
- aCGH Simplifies Diagnosis of Chromosomal Anomalies
- Clinical Pathological Testing: A Growing Vertical for aCGH
- Impact of Rising Emphasis on R&D on Microarray Technology
- Leveraging Established Use Case, FISH Technology Continues to Find Favor
- Next Generation Sequencing Seeks Role in Cytogenetics Processes
- Molecular Cytogenetics Greatly Benefit Cancer Prognosis
- Cancer Care Made Easier with Highly-Multiplexed FISH
- Diverse Applications of FISH Technology in Oncology
- Growing Demand for Targeted Therapies in Cancer Treatment Presents Lucrative Opportunities
- Increasing Significance of Cytogenetic Analysis in Genetic Disease Diagnosis
- Uptrend in Genetic Disease Testing Augments Prospects
- Proven Efficacy in Nucleic Acid Diagnostics Favors Market Growth
- Expanding Role of Molecular Cytogenetics in Personalized Medicine
- Drug Ineffectiveness for Select Therapeutic Categories as a Percentage of Patient Population
- Companion Diagnostics Lead the Way to Personalized Medicine
- Digitalization, Automation and AI Trends Set to Shape Future Growth
- Laboratory 4.0 Set to Transform Molecular Cytogenetics Landscape
- Laboratory Information Systems Gain Traction
- Artificial Intelligence : The Future of LIS
- Biotech Research Spending Patterns Steer Momentum
- Technology Advancements & Improvements Bolster Growth
- Ageing Demographics to Drive Demand
- Basic Terms and Definitions in Molecular Biology
- Advent of Microarray Technology
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
IV. COMPETITION
