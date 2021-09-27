Molecular Diagnostics at the Point of Care 2021-2025: Global Industry Assessment by Application, Technology, Place, Product and Country

DUBLIN, Sept. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Molecular Diagnostics at the Point of Care 2021-2025: By Application, Technology, Place, Product and by Country, with COVID-19 PoC Breakout and Executive Guides" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The COVID-19 pandemic is ushering in a new world of point of care diagnostics. Infectious disease Dx is changing and will change more in the future. Can a rapidly growing market expand even faster? Find out all about it in this comprehensive report on Molecular Diagnostics at the Point of Care.

The report forecasts the market size out to 2025.

All report data is available in Excel format on request.

Point of Care testing is proving itself in the market. Players are reporting double-digit growth. Lowering costs, improving outcomes and even helping in the battle against Anti Microbial Resistance. Learn about this market including the issues and outlooks. The two key trends of Point of Care Testing and Molecular Diagnostics are merging with spectacular success. It could possibly displace most frontline test protocols AND save money at the same time.

Key Questions Answered

Are targeted tests for specific pathogens going to be obsolete?

Will diagnostics replace physicians?

Will Point of Care testing move into the Physician's Office or even the Home?

Key Topics Covered

1 Market Guides

1.1 Molecular Diagnostics at the Point of Care - Strategic Situation Analysis and Impact of COVID-19

1.2 Guide for Executives, Marketing, Sales and Business Development Staff

1.3 Guide for Management Consultants and Investment Advisors

2 Introduction and Market Definition

2.1 What are Molecular Diagnostics at the Point of Care?

2.2 The Diagnostics Revolution

2.3 Market Definition

2.3.1 Revenues

2.4 Methodology

2.4.1 Authors

2.4.2 Sources

2.5 Perspective: Healthcare, the IVD Industry, and the COVID-19 Pandemic

2.5.1 Global Healthcare Spending

2.5.2 Spending on Diagnostics

2.5.3 Important Role of Insurance for Diagnostics

3 The Infectious Diseases - Market Analysis by Disease

3.1 HIV - Human Immunodeficiency Virus (AIDS)

3.1.1 Virology

3.1.1.1 Classification

3.1.1.2 Structure and genome

3.1.1.3 Tropism

3.1.1.4 Replication cycle

3.1.1.5 Genetic variability

3.1.2 Diagnosis

3.1.3 Testing

3.1.3.1 Antibody tests

3.1.3.2 Point of Care Tests (POCT)

3.1.3.3 Antigen Tests

3.1.3.4 Nucleic acid-based tests (NAT)

3.1.3.5 Other tests used in HIV treatment

3.1.4 Market Opportunity Analysis

3.2 HBV - Hepatitis B

3.2.1 Virology

3.2.1.1 Genome

3.2.1.2 Pathogenesis

3.2.1.3 Hepatitis B virus replication

3.2.1.4 Serotypes and genotypes

3.2.2 Mechanisms

3.2.3 Diagnosis

3.2.4 Market Opportunity Analysis

3.3 HCV - Hepatitis C

3.3.1 Taxonomy

3.3.2 Structure

3.3.2.1 Genome

3.3.3 Molecular biology

3.3.4 Replication

3.3.5 Genotypes

3.3.5.1 Clinical importance

3.3.6 Market Opportunity Analysis

3.4 HPV - Human papillomavirus

3.4.1 Virology

3.4.1.1 E6/E7 proteins

3.4.1.2 Role in cancer

3.4.1.3 E2 research

3.4.1.4 Latency period

3.4.1.5 Clearance

3.4.2 Diagnosis

3.4.2.1 Cervical testing

3.4.2.2 Oral testing

3.4.2.3 Testing men

3.4.2.4 Other testing

3.4.3 Market Opportunity Analysis

3.5 Influenza

3.5.1 Virology

3.5.1.1 Types of virus

3.5.1.2 Influenzavirus A

3.5.1.3 Influenzavirus B

3.5.1.4 Influenzavirus C

3.5.1.5 Structure, properties, and subtype nomenclature

3.5.1.6 Replication

3.5.2 Testing

3.5.2.1 Advantages/Disadvantages of Molecular Assays

3.5.3 Market Opportunity Analysis

3.6 CTGC - Chlamydia/Gonorhea

3.6.1 Gonorrhea

3.6.1.1 Diagnosis

3.6.1.2 Screening

3.6.2 Chlamydia

3.6.2.1 Diagnosis

3.6.2.2 Screening

3.6.3 Testing

3.6.3.1 Nucleic acid amplification tests (NAATs)

3.6.3.2 Performance of NAAT Tests

3.6.4 Market Opportunity Analysis

3.7 Tuberculosis

3.7.1 Mycobacteria

3.7.2 Diagnosis

3.7.2.1 Active tuberculosis

3.7.2.2 Latent tuberculosis

3.7.3 Epidemiology

3.7.4 Molecular Diagnostic Tests

3.7.5 Market Opportunity Analysis

3.8 MRSA - Methicillin-resistant Staphylococcus aureus

3.8.1 Diagnosis

3.8.2 FDA Approved Molecular Tests

3.8.3 Market Opportunity Analysis

3.9 VRE - Vancomycin-resistant Enterococcus

3.9.1 FDA Approved MDx Tests for VRE

3.9.2 Market Opportunity Analysis

3.10 Blood Screening

3.10.1 Collection and Testing

3.10.2 FDA Approved Multiplex Assays

3.10.3 Market Opportunity Analysis

3.11 COVID-19

3.11.1 Signs and symptoms

3.11.2 Transmission

3.11.3 Diagnosis

3.11.4 Prevention

3.11.5 Management

3.11.6 Prognosis

3.12 Pandemic Diagnostics

3.12.1 Risk Management - Spark and Spread

3.12.2 Dx Technology - Nucleic Acid-Based

3.12.3 Dx Technology - Immunoassay & Serology

3.12.4 Time to Market and Preparedness Issues

3.12.5 Unrecognized Role of Multiplex in Pandemic Management

4 Industry Overview

4.1 Players in a Dynamic Market

4.1.1 Academic Research Lab

4.1.2 Diagnostic Test Developer

4.1.3 Instrumentation Supplier

4.1.4 Distributor and Reagent Supplier

4.1.5 Independent Testing Lab

4.1.6 Public National/regional lab

4.1.7 Hospital lab

4.1.8 Physician Office Labs and Clinics

4.1.9 Audit Body

4.1.10 Certification Body

4.2 The Clinical Laboratory Market Segments

4.2.1 Traditional Market Segmentation

4.2.2 Laboratory Focus and Segmentation

4.3 Industry Structure

4.3.1 Hospital Testing Share

4.3.2 Economies of Scale

4.3.2.1 Hospital vs. Central Lab

4.3.3 Physician Office Lab's

4.3.4 Physician's and POCT

5 Profiles of Key MDx Companies

5.1 Abacus Diagnostica

5.2 Abbott Diagnostics

5.3 Accelerate Diagnostics

5.4 Ador Diagnostics

5.5 Akonni Biosystems

5.6 Alveo Technologies

5.7 Applied BioCode

5.8 Aus Diagnostics

5.9 Beckman Coulter Diagnostics

5.10 Becton, Dickinson and Company

5.11 Binx Health

5.12 Biocartis

5.13 bioMerieux Diagnostics

5.14 Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc

5.15 Bosch Healthcare Solutions GmbH

5.16 Cepheid (now Danaher)

5.17 Chembio

5.18 Co Diagnostics

5.19 Credo Diagnostics Biomedical

5.20 Cue Health

5.21 Curetis N.V. / Curetis GmbH

5.22 Diagenode Diagnostics

5.23 Diascopic

5.24 Diasorin S.p.A

5.25 Eiken Chemical

5.26 Enzo Life Sciences, Inc

5.27 Eurofins Scientific

5.28 Fluxergy

5.29 Fulgent Genetics

5.30 Fusion Genomics

5.31 Genedrive

5.32 Genetic Signatures

5.33 GenMark Dx

5.34 Grifols

5.35 Hibergene Diagnostics

5.36 Hologic

5.37 Illumina

5.38 Immunexpress

5.39 Inflammatix

5.40 Invetech

5.41 Janssen Diagnostics

5.42 Karius

5.43 Lexagene

5.44 LightDeck Diagnostics

5.45 Luminex Corp

5.46 Lumos Diagnostics

5.47 Mammoth Biosciences

5.48 Maxim Biomedical

5.49 Meridian Bioscience

5.50 Mesa Biotech

5.51 Millipore Sigma

5.52 Mindray

5.53 Mobidiag

5.54 Nanomix

5.55 Operon

5.56 Oxford Nanopore Technologies

5.57 Panagene

5.58 Perkin Elmer

5.59 Primerdesign

5.60 Prominex

5.61 Qiagen Gmbh

5.62 Quantumdx

5.63 Quidel

5.64 Roche Molecular Diagnostics

5.65 Saw Diagnostics

5.66 Seegene

5.67 Siemens Healthineers

5.68 Sona Nanotech

5.69 SpeeDx

5.70 T2 Biosystems

5.71 Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc

5.72 Veramarx

5.73 Veredus Laboratories

5.74 Vir

5.75 XCR Diagnostics

6 Market Trends

6.1 Factors Driving Growth

6.1.1 New Genotypes Creating New Markets

6.1.2 Aging Population a Boon for All Diagnostics

6.1.3 Developing World Driving ID Dx Growth

6.1.4 Point of Care - Why Centralization is Losing Steam

6.1.5 Self Testing

6.1.6 The Need for Speed

6.1.7 The COVID Pandemic

6.2 Factors Limiting Growth

6.2.1 Lower Costs

6.2.2 Infectious Disease is Declining

6.2.3 Wellness Hurts

6.2.4 Economic Growth improves Living Standards

6.3 Instrumentation and Automation

6.3.1 Instruments Key to Market Share

6.3.2 The Shrinking Machine

6.3.3 Multiplex, Point of Care and The Speed Factor

6.4 Diagnostic Technology Development

6.4.1 The Sepsis Testing Market - A New Direction?

6.4.2 POCT/Self Testing as a Disruptive Force

6.4.3 The Genetics Play - One Test for All Known Infections

6.4.4 Antibiotic Resistance Genes - Simplifying Diagnostics

7 Molecular Dx - Infectious Disease Recent Developments

7.1 Recent Developments - Importance and How to Use This Section

7.1.1 Importance of These Developments

7.1.2 How to Use This Section

7.2 Home Test Company Prenetics to go Public

7.3 Roche to Acquire TIB Molbiol to Expand Infectious Disease Portfolio

7.4 Lucira Health Posts Revenue Growth on OTC C19 Test

7.5 BforCure Preparing Multiple Panels for Point-of-Care qPCR Platform

7.6 Talis Biomedical Discusses Point-of-Care

7.7 Roche to Acquire GenMark Diagnostics for $1.8B

7.8 Pandemic Pushes Handheld qPCR Devices Closer to Commercialization

7.9 Hologic to Acquire Mobidiag

7.10 Lucira Health Focuses on User Friendly Approach to Home Testing

7.11 Infectious Disease Dx Firm Talis Biomedical Raises $254M in IPO

7.12 Fluidigm Plans 'Durable' Diagnostics, Clinical Business

7.13 Thermo Fisher Scientific to Acquire Mesa Biotech for Up to $550M

7.14 Mammoth Biosciences Developing Pathogen Detection Tech

7.15 Illumina, IDbyDNA Developing Sequencing-Based Respiratory Tests

7.16 Scanogen Developing 90 Minute Infection Test

7.17 Malaria Assays Use CRISPR for Point-of-Care Multispecies Detection

7.18 FDA Provides Self Testing SARS-CoV-2 EAU Guidance

7.19 Mammoth Biosciences Announces Rapid, CRISPR-Based COVID-19 Diagnostic

7.20 Genetic Signatures Gets CE Mark for Coronavirus Molecular Test

7.21 Qiagen Respiratory Panel with Coronavirus Receives CE Mark

7.22 Lumos Diagnostics Closes $15M Series A Funding

7.23 Fusion Genomics to Assess NGS-Based Respiratory Tract Infection Assay

7.24 New Genomic Tests Diagnose Deadly Infections Faster

7.25 Biotia Raises $2.4M Seed Round

7.26 STDs resurge in US

7.27 Ares Genetics signs R&D agreement with leading global IVD corporation

7.28 Cell-Free DNA Used for Infectious Disease Testing

7.29 One BioMed Raises $5M

8 The Global Market for Molecular Diagnostics at the Point of Care

8.1 Global Market Overview by Country

8.1.1 Table - Global Market by Country

8.1.2 Chart - Global Market by Country

8.2 Global Market by Application - Overview

8.2.1 Table - Global Market by Application

8.2.2 Chart - Global Market by Application - Base/Final Year Comparison

8.2.3 Chart - Global Market by Application - Base Year

8.2.4 Chart - Global Market by Application - End Year

8.2.5 Chart - Global Market by Application - Share by Year

8.2.6 Chart - Global Market by Application - Segments Growth

8.3 Global Market by Technology - Overview

8.3.1 Table - Global Market by Technology

8.3.2 Chart - Global Market by Technology - Base/Final Year Comparison

8.3.3 Chart - Global Market by Technology - Base Year

8.3.4 Chart - Global Market by Technology - End Year

8.3.5 Chart - Global Market by Technology - Share by Year

8.3.6 Chart - Global Market by Technology - Segments Growth

8.4 Global Market by Place - Overview

8.4.1 Table - Global Market by Place

8.4.2 Chart - Global Market by Place - Base/Final Year Comparison

8.4.3 Chart - Global Market by Place - Base Year

8.4.4 Chart - Global Market by Place - End Year

8.4.5 Chart - Global Market by Place - Share by Year

8.4.6 Chart - Global Market by Place - Segments Growth

8.5 Global Market by Product - Overview

8.5.1 Table - Global Market by Product

8.5.2 Chart - Global Market by Product - Base/Final Year Comparison

8.5.3 Chart - Global Market by Product - Base Year

8.5.4 Chart - Global Market by Product - End Year

8.5.5 Chart - Global Market by Product - Share by Year

8.5.6 Chart - Global Market by Product - Segments Growth

9 Global MDx at the Point of Care Markets - By Application

9.1 COVID-19

9.1.1 Table COVID-19 - by Country

9.1.2 Chart - COVID-19 Growth

9.2 Respiratory Infectious Disease

9.2.1 Table Respiratory Infectious Disease - by Country

9.2.2 Chart - Respiratory Infectious Disease Growth

9.3 Gastrointestinal Infectious Disease

9.3.1 Table Gastrointestinal Infectious Disease - by Country

9.3.2 Chart - Gastrointestinal Infectious Disease Growth

9.4 Sexually Transmitted Disease

9.4.1 Table Sexually Transmitted Disease - by Country

9.4.2 Chart - Sexually Transmitted Disease Growth

9.5 Other Application

9.5.1 Table Other Application - by Country

9.5.2 Chart - Other Application Growth

10 Global MDx Markets at the Point of Care - by Technology

10.1 PCR

10.1.1 Table PCR - by Country

10.1.2 Chart - PCR Growth

10.2 NGS/Probe

10.2.1 Table NGS/Probe - by Country

10.2.2 Chart - NGS/Probe Growth

10.3 Other Technology

10.3.1 Table Other Technology - by Country

10.3.2 Chart - Other Technology Growth

11 Global MDx at the Point of Care Markets - by Place

11.1 Hospital Point of Care

11.1.1 Table Hospital Point of Care - by Country

11.1.2 Chart - Hospital Point of Care Growth

11.2 Clinic or Physician Office Lab

11.2.1 Table Clinic or Physician Office Lab - by Country

11.2.2 Chart - Clinic or Physician Office Lab Growth

11.3 Seniors Facility

11.3.1 Table Seniors Facility - by Country

11.3.2 Chart - Seniors Facility Growth

11.4 Other Place

11.4.1 Table Other Place- by Country

11.4.2 Chart - Other Place Growth

12 Global MDx at the Point of Care Markets - by Product

12.1 Instrument

12.1.1 Table Instrument - by Country

12.1.2 Chart - Instrument Growth

12.2 Cartridge

12.2.1 Table Cartridge - by Country

12.2.2 Chart - Cartridge Growth

12.3 Other Product

12.3.1 Table Other Product - by Country

12.3.2 Chart - Other Product Growth

13 Appendices

13.1 United States Medicare System: 2021 Clinical Laboratory Fees Schedule

