Molecular Diagnostics at the Point of Care Market Report 2023: The COVID-19 Pandemic Drives Point of Care Diagnostics into Hypergrowth

DUBLIN, Jan. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Molecular Diagnostics at the Point of Care: By Application, Technology, Place, Product and by Country, with COVID-19 PoC Breakout and Executive Guides" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The COVID-19 pandemic is ushering in a new world of point of care diagnostics. Infectious disease Dx is changing and will change more in the future. Can a rapidly growing market expand even faster? Find out all about it in this comprehensive report on Molecular Diagnostics at the Point of Care.
Are targeted tests for specific pathogens going to be obsolete? Will diagnostics replace physicians? Will Point of Care testing move into the Physician's Office or even the Home? How much Covid-19 testing is being done at the Point of Care?
Point of Care testing is proving itself in the market. Players are reporting double-digit growth. Lowering costs, improving outcomes and even helping in the battle against Anti Microbial Resistance. Learn about this market including the issues and outlooks. The two key trends of Point of Care Testing and Molecular Diagnostics are merging with spectacular success. It could possibly displace most frontline test protocols AND save money at the same time.
Market Dynamics
Market Drivers
- New Genotypes Creating New Markets
- Aging Population a Boon for All Diagnostics
- Developing World Driving ID Dx Growth
- Point of Care - Why Centralization is Losing Steam
- Self Testing
- The Need for Speed
- The COVID Pandemic
Market Limitations
- Lower Costs
- Infectious Disease is Declining
- Wellness Hurts
- Economic Growth improves Living Standards
Key Topics Covered:
1 Market Guides
2 Introduction and Market Definition
3 The Infectious Diseases - Market Analysis by Disease
3.1 HIV - Human Immunodeficiency Virus (AIDS)
3.2 HBV - Hepatitis B
3.3 HCV - Hepatitis C
3.4 HPV - Human papillomavirus
3.5 Influenza
3.6 CTGC - Chlamydia/Gonorhea
3.7 Tuberculosis
3.8 MRSA - Methicillin-resistant Staphylococcus aureus
3.9 VRE - Vancomycin-resistant Enterococcus
3.10 Blood Screening
3.11 COVID-19
3.12 Pandemic Diagnostics
4 Industry Overview
4.1 Players in a Dynamic Market
4.1.1 Academic Research Lab
4.1.2 Diagnostic Test Developer
4.1.3 Instrumentation Supplier
4.1.4 Distributor and Reagent Supplier
4.1.5 Independent Testing Lab
4.1.6 Public National/regional lab
4.1.7 Hospital lab
4.1.8 Physician Office Labs and Clinics
4.1.9 Audit Body
4.1.10 Certification Body
4.2 The Clinical Laboratory Market Segments
4.2.1 Traditional Market Segmentation
4.2.2 Laboratory Focus and Segmentation
4.3 Industry Structure
4.3.1 Hospital Testing Share
4.3.2 Economies of Scale
4.3.2.1 Hospital vs. Central Lab
4.3.3 Physician Office Lab's
4.3.4 Physician's and POCT
5 Profiles of Key MDx Companies
6 Market Trends
7 Molecular Dx - Infectious Disease Recent Developments
8 The Global Market for Molecular Diagnostics at the Point of Care
9 Global MDx at the Point of Care Markets - By Application
9.1 COVID-19
9.3 Gastrointestinal Infectious Disease
9.4 Sexually Transmitted Disease
9.5 Other Application
10 Global MDx Markets at the Point of Care - by Technology
10.1 PCR
10.2 NGS/Probe
10.3 Other Technology
11 Global MDx at the Point of Care Markets - by Place
11.1 Hospital Point of Care
11.2 Clinic or Physician Office Lab
11.3 Seniors Facility
11.4 Other Place
12 Global MDx at the Point of Care Markets - by Product
12.1 Instrument
12.2 Cartridge
12.3 Other Product
Companies Mentioned
- Abacus Diagnostica
- Abbott Diagnostics
- Accelerate Diagnostics
- Ador Diagnostics
- Akonni Biosystems
- Alveo Technologies
- Applied BioCode
- Aus Diagnostics
- Beckman Coulter Diagnostics
- Becton, Dickinson and Company
- Binx Health
- Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc
- Biocartis
- bioMerieux Diagnostics
- Bosch Healthcare Solutions GmbH
- Cepheid (now Danaher)
- Chembio
- Co Diagnostics
- Credo Diagnostics Biomedical
- Cue Health
- Curetis N.V./Curetis GmbH
- Diagenode Diagnostics
- Diascopic
- Diasorin S.p.A
- Eiken Chemical
- Enzo Life Sciences, Inc
- Eurofins Scientific
- Fluxergy
- Fulgent Genetics
- Fusion Genomics
- Genedrive
- Genetic Signatures
- GenMark Dx
- Grifols
- Hibergene Diagnostics
- Hologic
- Illumina
- Immunexpress
- Inflammatix
- Invetech
- Janssen Diagnostics
- Karius
- Lexagene
- LightDeck Diagnostics
- Luminex Corp
- Lumos Diagnostics
- Mammoth Biosciences
- Maxim Biomedical
- Meridian Bioscience
- Mesa Biotech
- Millipore Sigma
- Mindray
- Mobidiag
- Nanomix
- Operon
- Oxford Nanopore Technologies
- Panagene
- Perkin Elmer
- Primerdesign
- Prominex
- Qiagen Gmbh
- Quantumdx
- Quidel
- Roche Molecular Diagnostics
- Saw Diagnostics
- Seegene
- Siemens Healthineers
- Sona Nanotech
- SpeeDx
- T2 Biosystems
- Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc
- Veramarx
- Veredus Laboratories
- Vir
- XCR Diagnostics
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/15zf3u
