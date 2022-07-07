Molecular Diagnostics for Cancer Market Report 2022: Featuring Key Players Abbott Diagnostics, Bristol-Myers Squibb, Janssen Diagnostics & Others

DUBLIN, July 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Molecular Diagnostics for Cancer: Markets Forecasts by Cancer Type, Product, and Place with Executive & Consultant Guides and Customization" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Molecular Dx Oncology Market - Strategic Situation Analysis with Impact of the COVID-19 Pandemic

2 Guide for Executives, Marketing, Sales and Business Development Staff

3 Guide for Management Consultants and Investment Advisors

4 Introduction and Market Definition

5 Market Overview

5.1 Market Participants

5.1.1 Academic Research Lab

5.1.2 Diagnostic Test Developer

5.1.3 Genomic Instrumentation Supplier

5.1.4 Cell Separation and Viewing Instrumentation Supplier.

5.1.5 Pharmaceutical/Reagent Supplier

5.1.6 Independent Testing Lab

5.1.7 Public National/Regional Lab

5.1.8 Hospital lab

5.1.9 Physician Lab

5.1.10 Audit Bodies

5.1.11 Certification Body

5.2 Market Segments

5.2.1 Traditional Market Segmentation

5.2.2 Laboratory Focus and Segmentation

5.3 Industry Structure

5.3.1 Hospital Testing Share

5.3.2 Economies of Scale

5.3.3 Physician Office Labs

5.3.4 Physicians and POCT

6 Market Trends

6.1 Factors Driving Growth

6.1.1 New Diagnostics Create New Markets

6.1.2 New Roles for Diagnostics

6.1.3 Longevity and Outcomes

6.1.4 Expanding the Pharmaceutical Toolbox

6.1.5 Regulatory Retreat

6.2 Factors Limiting Growth

6.2.1 Falling Prices

6.2.2 Lower Costs

6.2.3 COVID Pandemic

6.2.4 Wellness has a Downside

6.3 Instrumentation and Automation

6.3.1 Instruments Key to Market Share

6.3.2 Bioinformatics Plays a Role

6.4 Diagnostic Technology Development

6.4.1 Next Generation Sequencing

6.4.2 Shifting Role of Diagnostics

6.4.3 Multiplexing and Foundation One

6.4.4 Pharmacogenomics Technology

6.4.5 Whole Genome Sequencing

6.4.6 Gene Editing and Gene Therapy

7 Molecular Diagnostics Recent Developments

8 Profiles of Key MDx Companies

9 The Global Market for MDx Cancer

9.1 MDx Cancer - Global Market Overview by Country

9.2 Global Market by Cancer Type - Overview

9.3 Global Market by Product Type - Overview

9.4 Global Market by Place - Overview



10. Global Market by Cancer Type

10.1 MDx Breast Cancer

10.2 MDx Colorectal Cancer

10.3 MDx Cervical Cancer

10.4 MDx Lung Cancer

10.5 MDx Prostate

10.6 MDx Melanoma Cancer

10.7 MDx Blood

10.8 MDx Companion Dx Development

10.9 MDx Other Cancer



11. Global Market by Product Type

11.1 MDx Instruments

11.2 MDx Reagents

11.3 MDx Software and Services



12. Global Market by Place

12.1 MDx Clinical Laboratory

12.2 MDx Pharmaceutical

12.3 MDx Research

13 Cancer Treatment and Trials

13.1 FDA Cancer Drug Approvals by Year

13.2 Clinical Trials Started 2010 to 2016

13.3 Prevalence of Cancer Treatments - 2015

