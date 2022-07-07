Molecular Diagnostics for Cancer Market Report 2022: Featuring Key Players Abbott Diagnostics, Bristol-Myers Squibb, Janssen Diagnostics & Others

Jul 07, 2022, 16:15 ET
DUBLIN, July 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Molecular Diagnostics for Cancer: Markets Forecasts by Cancer Type, Product, and Place with Executive & Consultant Guides and Customization" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Key Topics Covered:
1 Molecular Dx Oncology Market - Strategic Situation Analysis with Impact of the COVID-19 Pandemic
2 Guide for Executives, Marketing, Sales and Business Development Staff
3 Guide for Management Consultants and Investment Advisors
4 Introduction and Market Definition
5 Market Overview
5.1 Market Participants
5.1.1 Academic Research Lab
5.1.2 Diagnostic Test Developer
5.1.3 Genomic Instrumentation Supplier
5.1.4 Cell Separation and Viewing Instrumentation Supplier.
5.1.5 Pharmaceutical/Reagent Supplier
5.1.6 Independent Testing Lab
5.1.7 Public National/Regional Lab
5.1.8 Hospital lab
5.1.9 Physician Lab
5.1.10 Audit Bodies
5.1.11 Certification Body
5.2 Market Segments
5.2.1 Traditional Market Segmentation
5.2.2 Laboratory Focus and Segmentation
5.3 Industry Structure
5.3.1 Hospital Testing Share
5.3.2 Economies of Scale
5.3.3 Physician Office Labs
5.3.4 Physicians and POCT
6 Market Trends
6.1 Factors Driving Growth
6.1.1 New Diagnostics Create New Markets
6.1.2 New Roles for Diagnostics
6.1.3 Longevity and Outcomes
6.1.4 Expanding the Pharmaceutical Toolbox
6.1.5 Regulatory Retreat
6.2 Factors Limiting Growth
6.2.1 Falling Prices
6.2.2 Lower Costs
6.2.3 COVID Pandemic
6.2.4 Wellness has a Downside
6.3 Instrumentation and Automation
6.3.1 Instruments Key to Market Share
6.3.2 Bioinformatics Plays a Role
6.4 Diagnostic Technology Development
6.4.1 Next Generation Sequencing
6.4.2 Shifting Role of Diagnostics
6.4.3 Multiplexing and Foundation One
6.4.4 Pharmacogenomics Technology
6.4.5 Whole Genome Sequencing
6.4.6 Gene Editing and Gene Therapy
7 Molecular Diagnostics Recent Developments
8 Profiles of Key MDx Companies
9 The Global Market for MDx Cancer
9.1 MDx Cancer - Global Market Overview by Country
9.2 Global Market by Cancer Type - Overview
9.3 Global Market by Product Type - Overview
9.4 Global Market by Place - Overview
10. Global Market by Cancer Type
10.1 MDx Breast Cancer
10.2 MDx Colorectal Cancer
10.3 MDx Cervical Cancer
10.4 MDx Lung Cancer
10.5 MDx Prostate
10.6 MDx Melanoma Cancer
10.7 MDx Blood
10.8 MDx Companion Dx Development
10.9 MDx Other Cancer
11. Global Market by Product Type
11.1 MDx Instruments
11.2 MDx Reagents
11.3 MDx Software and Services
12. Global Market by Place
12.1 MDx Clinical Laboratory
12.2 MDx Pharmaceutical
12.3 MDx Research
13 Cancer Treatment and Trials
13.1 FDA Cancer Drug Approvals by Year
13.2 Clinical Trials Started 2010 to 2016
13.3 Prevalence of Cancer Treatments - 2015
Companies Mentioned
- 10x Genomics, Inc.
- Abbott Diagnostics
- AccuraGen Inc.
- Adaptive Biotechnologies
- Aethlon Medical
- Agena Bioscience, Inc.
- Agilent
- Anchor Dx
- ANGLE plc
- ApoCell, Inc.
- ArcherDx, Inc.
- ARUP Laboratories
- Asuragen
- AVIVA Biosciences
- Baylor Miraca Genetics Laboratories
- Beckman Coulter, Inc.
- BGI Genomics Co. Ltd.
- Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.
- Bio-Reference Laboratories
- Bio-Techne
- Bioarray Genetics
- Biocartis
- Biocept, Inc.
- Biodesix Inc.
- BioFluidica
- BioGenex
- Biolidics Ltd.
- bioMerieux Diagnostics
- Bioneer Corporation
- Bioview
- Bolidics
- Boreal Genomics
- Bristol-Myers Squibb
- Cancer Genetics
- Caris Molecular Diagnostics
- CellMax Life
- Cepheid (now Danaher)
- Charles River Laboratories
- Chronix Biomedical
- Circulogene
- Clinical Genomics
- Cynvenio
- Cytolumina Technologies Corp.
- CytoTrack
- Datar Cancer Genetics Limited
- Diagnologix LLC
- Diasorin S.p.A.
- Enzo Life Sciences, Inc.
- Epic Sciences
- Epigenomics AG
- Eurofins Scientific
- Exosome Diagnostics
- Exosome Sciences
- Fabric Genomics
- Fluidigm Corp
- Fluxion Biosciences
- Foundation Medicine
- Freenome
- FUJIFILM Wako Diagnostics
- GeneFirst Ltd.
- Genetron Health (Beijing) Co. Ltd.
- Genomic Health
- GenomOncology
- GILUPI Nanomedizin
- Grail, Inc.
- Guardant Health
- HalioDx
- HansaBiomed
- HeiScreen
- Helomics
- Horizon Discovery
- HTG Molecular Diagnostics
- iCellate
- Illumina
- Incell Dx
- Inivata
- Integrated Diagnostics
- Invivogen
- Invivoscribe
- Janssen Diagnostics
- MDNA Life Sciences, Inc.
- MDx Health
- Menarini Silicon Biosystems
- Millipore Sigma
- Miltenyi Biotec
- MIODx
- miR Scientific
- Molecular MD
- MyCartis
- Myriad Genetics/Myriad RBM
- NantHealth, Inc.
- Natera
- NeoGenomics
- New Oncology
- Novogene Bioinformatics Technology Co. Ltd.
- Oncocyte
- OncoDNA
- Ortho Clinical Diagnostics
- Oxford Nanopore Technologies
- Panagene
- Perkin Elmer
- Personal Genome Diagnostics
- Personalis
- Precipio
- PrecisionMed
- Promega
- Qiagen GmbH
- Rarecells SAS
- RareCyte
- Roche Molecular Diagnostics
- Screencell
- Sense Biodetection.
- Serametrix
- Siemens Healthineers
- Silicon Biosystems
- Simfo GmbH
- Singlera Genomics Inc.
- Singulomics
- SkylineDx
- Stratos Genomics
- Sysmex Inostics
- Tempus Labs, Inc.
- Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.
- Thrive Earlier Detection
- Todos Medical
- Trovagene
- Volition
- Vortex Biosciences
