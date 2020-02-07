Molecular Diagnostics Industry Report, 2020 to 2026 - Analysis by Product, Technology, Application, End-user and Region
Feb 07, 2020, 11:15 ET
DUBLIN, Feb. 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Molecular Diagnostics Global Market - Forecast to 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global molecular diagnostics global market is estimated to reach $18,668.9 million by 2026 growing at a high single-digit CAGR from 2019 to 2026.
Among the overall molecular diagnostic market is increasing prevalence of different types of cancers, infectious diseases, genetic disorders and other diseases, increasing awareness in personalized medicine and companion diagnostics and also growth in the point of care testing and sequencing-based tests and other molecular techniques.
Molecular diagnostics plays a pivotal role in the evaluation of the disease and for the effective response for specific therapy. However, the complex regulations for the approval of molecular diagnostic tests, availability of competing/alternative technologies, high cost of the tests, and also a shortage of technical experts are some of the restrains for the growth of the molecular diagnostics market.
Segment Highlights
The molecular diagnostics global market is segmented based on product, technology, application and end-users.
The product market is further categorized into instruments, consumables and software and services. As per research estimations, the consumable global market commanded the largest revenue in 2019 and is projected to grow at double-digit CAGR from 2019 to 2026.
The molecular diagnostics global market by technology is divided into PCR, microarray and microfluidics, isothermal nucleic acid amplification tests, in-situ hybridization, NGS and other technologies. PCR accounted for the largest revenue in 2019 and is expected to grow at a double-digit CAGR from 2019 to 2026 due to low cost and is a common and indispensable technique used for diagnosis when compared to other instruments such as NGS and also due to technological advancements in PCR and their subtypes such as digital droplet PCR with precise and highly sensible results.
The molecular diagnostics by application market is classified into infectious diseases, oncology, genetic testing, transplantation, blood screening and other diseases such as metabolic disorders and diseases associated with the central nervous system. The largest revenue was contributed by infectious diseases segment in 2019 and this market is expected to grow at a high single-digit CAGR from 2019 to 2026 due to high incidence of bacterial and viral infections.
Infectious diseases are further segmented into bacterial, viral and other diseases. The viral diseases commanded the largest revenue in 2019 and the market is expected to grow at a strong double-digit CAGR from 2019 to 2026. Viral diseases are further segmented into HIV, hepatitis, HPV, influenza and other viral infections. Among these, HIV accounted for the largest revenue in 2019 and is expected to grow at a double-digit CAGR from 2019 to 2026.
The bacterial diseases are sub-segmented into sexually transmitted diseases (STD) caused by bacteria, hospital acquired infections, tuberculosis and other diseases such as sepsis, pneumonia and meningitis, etc. Sexually transmitted disease accounted for the largest revenue in 2019 and is expected to grow at high single-digit CAGR from 2019 to 2026. The growth is attributed to the increased awareness about the molecular based kits available for the diagnoses of STDs and also increases in the prevalence.
Under genetic testing segment the market is segmented into NIPT, cystic fibrosis and other genetic testing, among them NIPT commanded the largest revenue in 2019 and is expected to grow at a double digit CAGR from 2019 to 2026 as NIPT provides a safer alternative to invasive tests and it analyzes fetal cell-free DNA (cfDNA) from the mother's circulation, making early detection of genetic disorders such as Down syndrome and other chromosomal aberrations easier.
Based on the type of cancer, the oncology market is segmented into lung, breast, colorectal, prostate, ovarian, melanoma, ovarian and other cancers. The largest revenue under oncology was accounted for by colorectal cancer with the revenue in 2019 and breast cancer is expected to grow at double-digit CAGR from 2019 to 2026.
Based on the cancer care, the oncology segment is subdivided into early screening, companion diagnostics, prognosis and recurrence. Early screening contributed for the largest revenue in 2019 and companion diagnostics is expected to grow at double-digit CAGR from 2019 to 2026. Further, the transplantation market is segmented into kidney, heart and other transplantation such as lung and pancreatic transplantation. Among them, kidney transplantation commanded the largest revenue in 2019.
Molecular diagnostics end-users market is segmented into hospitals, clinical/centralized laboratories, academics and research and other end users. Clinical/centralized laboratories accounted for the largest revenue due to the rapid adoption of technology and economies of scale in testing a large number of samples collected from affiliated hospitals.
Geographical wise, North America region commanded the largest revenue in 2019 and is expected to grow at a mid-single-digit CAGR from 2019 to 2026 owing to the high demand for early detection, treatment selection and prevention of diseases with advanced technology due to diseases associated with the lifestyle. However, the Asia-pacific region is expected to grow at an early teen CAGR from 2019 to 2026 attributing to increasing awareness of the molecular based test for the better outcome.
Competitive Landscape
The molecular diagnostics global market is a competitive market and all the existing players in this market are involved in developing new and advanced molecular based techniques for diagnosis to maintain their market shares and also acquiring companies for product expansion.
Some of the key players in molecular diagnostics global market are Abbott Laboratories (U.S.), F.Hoffmann-LA Roche AG (Switzerland), BioMerieux (France), Qiagen (Netherlands) Exact Sciences (U.S.), Grifols (Spain), Danaher Corporation (U.S.), Hologic, Inc. (U.S.), and Myriad Genetics, Inc. (U.S.)
Key Topics Covered
1 Executive Summary
2 Introduction
3 Market Analysis
3.1 Introduction
3.2 Market Segmentation
3.3 Factors Influencing Market
3.3.1 Drivers and Opportunity
3.3.1.1 Increasing Incidence of Infectious Diseases
3.3.1.2 Rising Incidence of Cancer and Non-Infectious Diseases
3.3.1.3 Technological Advancements
3.3.1.4 Favorable Reimbursements
3.3.1.5 Investment by Major Players
3.3.2 Restraints and Threats
3.3.2.1 Lack of Skilled Professionals
3.3.2.2 High Cost of Molecular Diagnostics Products
3.3.2.3 Lack of Standardization of the Molecular Diagnostics Test
3.3.2.4 Stringent and Time-Consuming Regulatory Issues
3.3.2.5 Lack of Reproducibility and Repeatability
3.3.2.6 Biochemical and Alternative Tests
3.4 Market Share Analysis
3.4.1 Molecular Diagnostics Global Market Share Analysis
3.4.2 Molecular Diagnostics In Infectious Diseases Market Share
3.5 Regulatory Affairs
3.5.1 U.S.
3.5.2 Europe
3.5.3 China
3.5.4 India
3.5.5 Japan
3.5.6 Australia
3.5.7 South Korea
3.6 Reimbursement Scenario
3.7 Clinical Trials
3.7.1 Ctdna Clinical Trials
3.7.2 Cfdna Clinical Trials
3.7.3 Circulating Tumor Cells
3.7.4 Companion Diagnostics
3.8 Latest and Upcoming Products
3.9 Porter's Five Force Analysis
3.10 Funding Scenario
4 Market Sizing
4.1 U.S.Cancer Care Market Sizing Information
4.1.1 Oncology Testing
4.1.1.1 Early Screening
4.1.1.2 Companion Diagnostics
4.1.1.3 Prognosis Monitoring
4.1.1.4 Recurrence Monitoring
4.1.2 Non-Invasive Prenatal Screening (NIPT)
4.1.3 Transplantation Diagnostics
5 Molecular Diagnostics Global Market, by Products
5.1 Introduction
5.2 Instruments
5.3 Consumables
5.4 Software and Services
6 Molecular Diagnostics Global Market by Technology
6.1 Introduction
6.2 PCR
6.3 Microfluidics and Microarray
6.4 Isothermal Nucleic Acid Amplification Technology (INAAT)
6.5 In-Situ Hybridization
6.6 Next Generation Sequencing (NGS)
6.7 Others
7 Molecular Diagnostics Global Market, by Application
7.1 Introduction
7.2 Infectious Diseases
7.2.1 Bacterial Diseases
7.2.1.1 Sexually Transmitted Diseases
7.2.1.2 Hospital Acquired Infections
7.2.1.3 Tuberculosis
7.2.1.4 Others
7.2.2 Viral Diseases
7.2.2.1 Hiv
7.2.2.2 Hepatitis
7.2.2.3 Influenza
7.2.2.4 Human Papiloma Virus (HPV)
7.2.2.5 Other Viral Diseases
7.2.3 Other Infectious Diseases
7.3 Genetic Testing
7.3.1 Non-Invasive Prenatal Testing (NIPT)
7.3.2 Cystic Fibrosis
7.3.3 Other Genetic Diseases
7.4 Oncology Testing
7.4.1 Cancer Types
7.4.1.1 Introduction
7.4.1.2 Lung Cancer
7.4.1.3 Breast Cancer
7.4.1.4 Colorectal Cancer
7.4.1.5 Prostate Cancer
7.4.1.6 Melanoma
7.4.1.7 Ovarian Cancer
7.4.1.8 Others
7.4.2 Cancer Care
7.4.2.1 Introduction
7.4.2.2 Early Screening
7.4.2.3 Companion Diagnostics
7.4.2.4 Prognosis Monitoring
7.4.2.5 Recurrence Monitoring
7.5 Transplantation
7.5.1 Kidney Transplantation
7.5.2 Heart Transplantation
7.5.3 Other Transplantation
7.6 Blood Screening
7.7 Other Diseases
8 Molecular Diagnostics Global Market, by End Users
8.1 Introduction
8.2 Hospitals
8.3 Clinical/Centralized Laboratories
8.4 Academic and Research
8.5 Others
9 Molecular Diagnostics Global Market, by Region
9.1 Introduction
9.2 North America
9.2.1 U.S.
9.2.2 Rest of North America
9.3 Europe
9.3.1 France
9.3.2 Germany
9.3.3 Italy
9.3.4 Rest of Europe
9.4 Asia-Pacific Region
9.4.1 China
9.4.2 India
9.4.3 Japan
9.4.4 Rest of Asia-Pacific
9.5 Rest of the World
9.5.1 Brazil
9.5.2 Rest of Latin America
9.5.3 Middle East and Others
10 Competitive Landscape
10.1 Introduction
10.2 Approvals
10.3 Collaborations
10.4 Acquisitions
10.5 New Product Launches
10.6 Others
11 Major Companies
11.1 Abbott Laboratories
11.1.1 Overview
11.1.2 Financials
11.1.3 Product Portfolio
11.1.4 Key Developments
11.1.5 Business Strategy
11.1.6 SWOT Analysis
11.2 Becton, Dickinson and Company
11.3 BioMerieux
11.4 Danaher Corporation
11.5 Exact Sciences Corporation
11.6 Grifols, S.A.
11.7 Hologic, Inc.
11.8 Myriad Genetics, Inc.
11.9 Qiagen N.V.
11.10 F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.
Companies Mentioned
- 23 and Me
- 3D Medicines
- Abbott Laboratories
- Abnova Corporation
- Accubiotech
- Accuragen
- Adaptherapy
- Adaptive Biotechnologies
- Admera Health
- ADX Healthcare
- Agena Bioscience
- Agilent Technologies Inc.
- Akonni Biosystems, Inc.
- Ambry Genetics
- Amoy Diagnostics
- Analytik Jena AG
- Anpac Technologies
- Aspira Labs
- Autogenomics Company
- Beijing Genomics Institute
- Berry Genomics
- Binx Health, Inc.
- Bio View
- Bioarray SL
- Biocartis
- Biocept, Inc.
- Biodesix, Inc
- Biofluidica
- BioMerieux
- Bioneer
- Biospherix, Ltd.
- Biotek Instruments Inc.
- Biotype
- BMG Labtech Inc.
- Bruker Corporation
- Cellmax Life
- Centogene
- Certest Biotec Inc.
- Chronix Biomedical
- Circulogene
- CTK Biotech Co.
- Danaher Corporation
- Datar Genetics Limited
- Decipher Biosciences
- Deltagene
- Denka Seiken
- Diasorin, Inc.
- Diazyme Laboratories
- Discovery Life Sciences
- Dr Lal Path Labs
- EDC Biosystems Inc.
- Eiken Chemical Co. Ltd.
- Epigenomics AG
- Eurofins
- Euroimmun
- Exact Sciences Corporation
- Exosome Diagnostics, Inc.
- F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG
- Fast Track Diagnostics Ltd.
- Fibrotx
- Firalis S.A.
- Fluidigm Corporation
- Foundation Medicine
- Fujirebio
- Fusion Genomics
- GE Healthcare
- Genecentric Therapeutics, Inc.
- Genekam Biotechnology AG
- Genepoc Inc.
- Genevia Technologies
- Genlantis Inc.
- Genomeme
- Great Basin Scientific Inc.
- Greiner Bio-One AG
- Grifols, S.A.
- Guardant Health
- Gyros AB
- Hamilton Company
- Hibergene Diagnostics
- Hologic, Inc.
- Humasis
- Hummingbird Diagnostics GmbH
- Icubate
- Illumina
- Immucor, Inc.
- Inflammatix, Inc.
- Inivata
- Invitae Corporation
- Ivygene Labs
- Jena Bioscience
- Kailos Genetics Inc.
- Kern and Sohn GmbH
- Labcyte Inc.
- Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings
- LCM Genect S.r.l.
- Liferiver Biotech Corp.
- Liquid Biotech USA
- Lonza Group AG
- Lucence Diagnostics
- Lucigen Corporation
- Luminex Corporation
- Lunglifeai
- Mapmygenome
- MDXHealth
- Medgenome
- Menarini Silicon Biosystems
- Merck KGaA
- Meridian Bioscience
- Microgenomics S.r.l.
- Miltenyi Biotec
- Mirxes Pte. Ltd.
- Molbio Diagnostics Pvt. Ltd.
- Myriad Genetics
- Nanostics
- Nanostring Technologies
- Neogenomics Laboratories, Inc.
- Nowdiagnostics
- Nucleix
- Omega Diagnostics
- Oncodiag
- Oncodna
- Opko Health, Inc.
- Optigene Limited
- Orasure Technologies
- Oxford Gene Technology
- Pacific Biosciences of California
- Panagene
- Pathway Genomics
- Perkin Elmer, Inc.
- Personal Genome Diagnostics
- Perth Obstetrics & Gynecology Ultrasound
- Precipiodx
- Predicine, Inc
- Primeradx
- Primerdesign Ltd.
- Progenity
- Promega Corporation
- PTS Diagnostics
- Qiagen N.V.
- Quidel Corporation
- Renishaw Diagnostics Ltd.
- Resolution Biosciences
- Saga Diagnostics
- Sanofi
- Siemens
- Spectral Medical Inc.
- Sphingotec GmbH
- SPT Labtech
- SQI Diagnostics
- Stagezero Life Sciences
- Strand Lifesciences
- Synlab International
- Sysmex Inostics
- Tai Diagnostics
- Tecan Group Ltd.
- The Elitech Group
- Theradiag
- Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.
- Transplant Genomics, Inc.
- Trinity Biotech
- Trovagene, Inc.
- Tulip Group/Qualpro
- Vela Diagnostics
- Veragen
- Veredus Laboratories
- Victorian Clinical Genetics Services
- Wellsbio
- Yourgene Biosciences Co. Ltd.
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/47ly96
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
SOURCE Research and Markets
Share this article