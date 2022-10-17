Molecular Microplate Readers And Washers Market to grow by USD 312.89 Mn, Microplate Readers to be Largest Revenue-generating Product Segment - Technavio

NEW YORK, Oct. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The molecular microplate readers and washers market size is set to grow by USD 312.89 million from 2021 to 2026, according to Technavio. In addition, the growth momentum of the market will accelerate at a CAGR of 5.2% during the forecast period. An increase in automation in healthcare is notably driving the molecular microplate readers and washers market growth. However, factors such as the high cost of instruments may challenge market growth.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Molecular Microplate Readers and Washers Market 2022-2026

Molecular Microplate Readers and Washers Market 2022-2026: Segmentation

Product

Microplate Readers - The molecular microplate readers and washers market share growth by the microplate readers segment will be significant during the forecast period. Microplate readers that can function on a 3D-printed mechanical and optical attachment to illuminate a 96-well plate with the help of an LED array are being developed. Vendors such as Thermo Fisher Scientific are offering additional software programs along with microplate readers for improved output and reproducible data. Such offerings will propel the segment growth in the forecast period.



Microplate Washers

End-user

Biotechnology And Pharmaceutical Companies



Hospital And Diagnostic Laboratories



Others

Geography

North America - 37% of the market's growth will originate from Asia during the forecast period. China and Japan are the key markets for molecular microplate readers and washers market in Asia. Recent advances in biotechnology and pharmaceutical research will facilitate the molecular microplate readers and washers market growth in Asia over the forecast period.

Europe



Asia



Rest Of World (ROW)

Molecular Microplate Readers and Washers Market 2022-2026: Revenue-generating Product Segment

Molecular Microplate Readers and Washers Market 2022-2026: Vendor Analysis and Scope

To help businesses improve their market position, the molecular microplate readers and washers market provides a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the market. Some of these vendors include Agilent Technologies Inc., Awareness Technology Inc., Berthold Technologies GmbH and Co.KG, Bio Rad Laboratories Inc., Biosan, BMG LABTECH GmbH, Bruker Corp., Dynex Technologies Inc., Harvard Bioscience Inc., Hidex Oy, LTEK co ltd., Paramedical srl, PerkinElmer Inc., Promega Corp., Shanghai Dukee Biotechnology Co. Ltd., Shenzhen Mindray BioMedical Electronics Co. Ltd, Tecan Trading AG, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Wyatt Technology Corp, and Molecular Device LLC. The key offerings of some of these vendors are listed below:

Agilent Technologies Inc. - The company offers molecular microplate readers and washers such as biotek el406 washer dispenser, biotek multiflo fx multimode dispenser and biotek 50 ts washer.

- The company offers molecular microplate readers and washers such as biotek el406 washer dispenser, biotek multiflo fx multimode dispenser and biotek 50 ts washer. Awareness Technology Inc. - The company offers molecular microplate readers and washers such as stat fax 4200, chromate 4300 and stat fax 4700.

- The company offers molecular microplate readers and washers such as stat fax 4200, chromate 4300 and stat fax 4700. Bio Rad Laboratories Inc. - The company offers molecular microplate readers and washers such as PR 4100.

- The company offers molecular microplate readers and washers such as PR 4100. Biosan - The company offers molecular microplate readers and washers such as HiPo MPP96.

The report also covers the following areas:

Molecular Microplate Readers and Washers Market 2022-2026: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026

Detailed information on factors that will assist molecular microplate readers and washers market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the molecular microplate readers and washers market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the molecular microplate readers and washers market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of molecular microplate readers and washers market vendors

Molecular Microplate Readers And Washers Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.2% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 312.89 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 4.72 Regional analysis North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW) Performing market contribution Asia at 37% Key consumer countries US, Germany, UK, China, and Japan Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Agilent Technologies Inc., Awareness Technology Inc., Berthold Technologies GmbH and Co.KG, Bio Rad Laboratories Inc., Biosan, BMG LABTECH GmbH, Bruker Corp., Dynex Technologies Inc., Harvard Bioscience Inc., Hidex Oy, LTEK co ltd., Paramedical srl, PerkinElmer Inc., Promega Corp., Shanghai Dukee Biotechnology Co. Ltd., Shenzhen Mindray BioMedical Electronics Co. Ltd, Tecan Trading AG, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Wyatt Technology Corp, and Molecular Device LLC Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period, Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Product



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by End-user



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 09: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 10: Parent market



Exhibit 11: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 12: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 13: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

Exhibit 14: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 15: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 16: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 17: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 18: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2021 and 2026

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 19: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2021 and 2026

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 20: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 21: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 22: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 23: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 24: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2021 and 2026

5 Market Segmentation by Product

5.1 Market segments

Exhibit 25: Chart on Product - Market share 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 26: Data Table on Product - Market share 2021-2026 (%)

5.2 Comparison by Product

Exhibit 27: Chart on Comparison by Product



Exhibit 28: Data Table on Comparison by Product

5.3 Microplate readers - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 29: Chart on Microplate readers - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 30: Data Table on Microplate readers - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 31: Chart on Microplate readers - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 32: Data Table on Microplate readers - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.4 Microplate washers - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 33: Chart on Microplate washers - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 34: Data Table on Microplate washers - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 35: Chart on Microplate washers - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 36: Data Table on Microplate washers - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.5 Market opportunity by Product

Exhibit 37: Market opportunity by Product ($ million)

6 Market Segmentation by End-user

6.1 Market segments

Exhibit 38: Chart on End-user - Market share 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 39: Data Table on End-user - Market share 2021-2026 (%)

6.2 Comparison by End-user

Exhibit 40: Chart on Comparison by End-user



Exhibit 41: Data Table on Comparison by End-user

6.3 Biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 42: Chart on Biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 43: Data Table on Biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 44: Chart on Biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 45: Data Table on Biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

6.4 Hospital and diagnostic laboratories - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 46: Chart on Hospital and diagnostic laboratories - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 47: Data Table on Hospital and diagnostic laboratories - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 48: Chart on Hospital and diagnostic laboratories - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 49: Data Table on Hospital and diagnostic laboratories - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

6.5 Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 50: Chart on Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 51: Data Table on Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 52: Chart on Others - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 53: Data Table on Others - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

6.6 Market opportunity by End-user

Exhibit 54: Market opportunity by End-user ($ million)

7 Customer Landscape

7.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 55: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

8 Geographic Landscape

8.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 56: Chart on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 57: Data Table on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)

8.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 58: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 59: Data Table on Geographic comparison

8.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 60: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 61: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 62: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 63: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

8.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 64: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 65: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 66: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 67: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

8.5 Asia - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 68: Chart on Asia - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 69: Data Table on Asia - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 70: Chart on Asia - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 71: Data Table on Asia - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

8.6 Rest of World (ROW) - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 72: Chart on Rest of World (ROW) - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 73: Data Table on Rest of World (ROW) - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 74: Chart on Rest of World (ROW) - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 75: Data Table on Rest of World (ROW) - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

8.7 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 76: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 77: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 78: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 79: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

8.8 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 80: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 81: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 82: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 83: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

8.9 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 84: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 85: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 86: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 87: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

8.10 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 88: Chart on UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 89: Data Table on UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 90: Chart on UK - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 91: Data Table on UK - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

8.11 Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 92: Chart on Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 93: Data Table on Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 94: Chart on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 95: Data Table on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

8.12 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 96: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

9.1 Market drivers

9.2 Market challenges

9.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 97: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2021 and 2026

9.4 Market trends

10 Vendor Landscape

10.1 Overview

10.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 98: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

10.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 99: Overview on factors of disruption

10.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 100: Impact of key risks on business

11 Vendor Analysis

11.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 101: Vendors covered

11.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 102: Matrix on vendor position and classification

11.3 Agilent Technologies Inc.

Exhibit 103: Agilent Technologies Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 104: Agilent Technologies Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 105: Agilent Technologies Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 106: Agilent Technologies Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 107: Agilent Technologies Inc. - Segment focus

11.4 Awareness Technology Inc.

Exhibit 108: Awareness Technology Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 109: Awareness Technology Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 110: Awareness Technology Inc. - Key offerings

11.5 Bio Rad Laboratories Inc.

Exhibit 111: Bio Rad Laboratories Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 112: Bio Rad Laboratories Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 113: Bio Rad Laboratories Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 114: Bio Rad Laboratories Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 115: Bio Rad Laboratories Inc. - Segment focus

11.6 Biosan

Exhibit 116: Biosan - Overview



Exhibit 117: Biosan - Product / Service



Exhibit 118: Biosan - Key offerings

11.7 Bruker Corp.

Exhibit 119: Bruker Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 120: Bruker Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 121: Bruker Corp. - Key news



Exhibit 122: Bruker Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 123: Bruker Corp. - Segment focus

11.8 Harvard Bioscience Inc.

Exhibit 124: Harvard Bioscience Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 125: Harvard Bioscience Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 126: Harvard Bioscience Inc. - Key offerings

11.9 Molecular Device LLC

Exhibit 127: Molecular Device LLC - Overview



Exhibit 128: Molecular Device LLC - Product / Service



Exhibit 129: Molecular Device LLC - Key offerings

11.10 PerkinElmer Inc.

Exhibit 130: PerkinElmer Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 131: PerkinElmer Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 132: PerkinElmer Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 133: PerkinElmer Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 134: PerkinElmer Inc. - Segment focus

11.11 Tecan Trading AG

Exhibit 135: Tecan Trading AG - Overview



Exhibit 136: Tecan Trading AG - Business segments



Exhibit 137: Tecan Trading AG - Key offerings



Exhibit 138: Tecan Trading AG - Segment focus

11.12 Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Exhibit 139: Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 140: Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 141: Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 142: Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 143: Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. - Segment focus

12 Appendix

12.1 Scope of the report

12.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 144: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 145: Exclusions checklist

12.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 146: Currency conversion rates for US$

12.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 147: Research methodology



Exhibit 148: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 149: Information sources

12.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 150: List of abbreviations

