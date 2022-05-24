Molecular Sieves Market Size to Grow by USD 514.6 Mn| 43% of the growth to originate from APAC| Technavio

In a bid to help players strengthen their market foothold, this molecular sieves market forecast report provides a detailed analysis of the leading market vendors.

Molecular Sieves Market 2022-2026: Segmentation

End-user

Oil And Gas Industry



Petrochemical Industry



Process Industries



Construction Industry



Other Industries

Geography

APAC



North America



Europe



Middle East And Africa



South America

Molecular Sieves Market 2022-2026: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. The molecular sieves market report covers the following areas:

This study identifies the increasing uses in the oil and gas industry as one of the prime reasons driving the Molecular Sieves Market growth during the next few years.

Molecular Sieves Market: Key Vendor Offerings

Arkema Group

Axens

BASF SE

Brownell Ltd.

Clariant International Ltd.

CPH Chemie + Papier Holding AG

Desicca Chemicals Pvt. Ltd.

Frames Group

Hengye Inc.

Honeywell International Inc.

KNT Group

Kuraray Co. Ltd.

Merck KGaA

PQ Group Holdings Inc.

Shanghai Jiuzhou Chemicals Co. Ltd.

SHOWA DENKO K.K.

Sorbead India

Tosoh Corp.

W. R. Grace and Co.

Carbotech Gas Systems GmbH

Molecular Sieves Market 2022-2026: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026

Detailed information on factors that will assist molecular sieves market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the molecular sieves market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the molecular sieves market across APAC, North America , Europe , Middle East and Africa , and South America

, , and , and Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of molecular sieves market vendors

Molecular Sieves Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.28% Market growth 2022-2026 $ 514.6 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 5.06 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America Performing market contribution APAC at 43% Key consumer countries US, China, Japan, Russia, and UK Competitive landscape Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope Key companies profiled Arkema Group, Axens, BASF SE, Brownell Ltd., Clariant International Ltd., CPH Chemie + Papier Holding AG, Desicca Chemicals Pvt. Ltd., Frames Group, Hengye Inc., Honeywell International Inc., KNT Group, Kuraray Co. Ltd., Merck KGaA, PQ Group Holdings Inc., Shanghai Jiuzhou Chemicals Co. Ltd., SHOWA DENKO K.K., Sorbead India, Tosoh Corp., W. R. Grace and Co., and Carbotech Gas Systems GmbH Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for the forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by End-user



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Grade Type



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 09: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 10: Parent market



Exhibit 11: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 12: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 13: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

Exhibit 14: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 15: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 16: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 17: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 18: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2021 and 2026

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 19: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2021 and 2026

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 20: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 21: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 22: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 23: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 24: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2021 and 2026

5 Market Segmentation by End-user

5.1 Market segments

Exhibit 25: Chart on End-user - Market share 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 26: Data Table on End-user - Market share 2021-2026 (%)

5.2 Comparison by End-user

Exhibit 27: Chart on Comparison by End-user



Exhibit 28: Data Table on Comparison by End-user

5.3 Oil and gas industry - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 29: Chart on Oil and gas industry - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 30: Data Table on Oil and gas industry - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 31: Chart on Oil and gas industry - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 32: Data Table on Oil and gas industry - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.4 Petrochemical industry - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 33: Chart on Petrochemical industry - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 34: Data Table on Petrochemical industry - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 35: Chart on Petrochemical industry - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 36: Data Table on Petrochemical industry - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.5 Process industries - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 37: Chart on Process industries - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 38: Data Table on Process industries - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 39: Chart on Process industries - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 40: Data Table on Process industries - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.6 Construction industry - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 41: Chart on Construction industry - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 42: Data Table on Construction industry - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 43: Chart on Construction industry - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 44: Data Table on Construction industry - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.7 Other industries - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 45: Chart on Other industries - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 46: Data Table on Other industries - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 47: Chart on Other industries - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 48: Data Table on Other industries - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.8 Market opportunity by End-user

Exhibit 49: Market opportunity by End-user ($ million)

6 Market Segmentation by Grade Type

6.1 Market segments

Exhibit 50: Chart on Grade Type - Market share 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 51: Data Table on Grade Type - Market share 2021-2026 (%)

6.2 Comparison by Grade Type

Exhibit 52: Chart on Comparison by Grade Type



Exhibit 53: Data Table on Comparison by Grade Type

6.3 3A - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 54: Chart on 3A - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 55: Data Table on 3A - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 56: Chart on 3A - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 57: Data Table on 3A - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

6.4 4A - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 58: Chart on 4A - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 59: Data Table on 4A - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 60: Chart on 4A - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 61: Data Table on 4A - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

6.5 13X - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 62: Chart on 13X - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 63: Data Table on 13X - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 64: Chart on 13X - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 65: Data Table on 13X - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

6.6 Other grades - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 66: Chart on Other grades - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 67: Data Table on Other grades - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 68: Chart on Other grades - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 69: Data Table on Other grades - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

6.7 Market opportunity by Grade Type

Exhibit 70: Market opportunity by Grade Type ($ million)

7 Customer Landscape

7.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 71: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

8 Geographic Landscape

8.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 72: Chart on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 73: Data Table on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)

8.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 74: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 75: Data Table on Geographic comparison

8.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 76: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 77: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 78: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 79: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

8.4 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 80: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 81: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 82: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 83: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

8.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 84: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 85: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 86: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 87: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

8.6 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 88: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 89: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 90: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

and - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 91: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

8.7 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 92: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 93: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 94: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 95: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

8.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 96: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 97: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 98: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 99: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

8.9 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 100: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 101: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 102: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 103: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

8.10 Russia - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 104: Chart on Russia - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 105: Data Table on Russia - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 106: Chart on Russia - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 107: Data Table on Russia - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

8.11 Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 108: Chart on Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 109: Data Table on Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 110: Chart on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 111: Data Table on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

8.12 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 112: Chart on UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 113: Data Table on UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 114: Chart on UK - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 115: Data Table on UK - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

8.13 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 116: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

9.1 Market drivers

9.2 Market challenges

9.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 117: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2021 and 2026

9.4 Market trends

10 Vendor Landscape

10.1 Overview

10.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 118: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

10.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 119: Overview on factors of disruption

10.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 120: Impact of key risks on business

11 Vendor Analysis

11.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 121: Vendors covered

11.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 122: Matrix on vendor position and classification

11.3 Arkema Group

Exhibit 123: Arkema Group - Overview



Exhibit 124: Arkema Group - Business segments



Exhibit 125: Arkema Group - Key news



Exhibit 126: Arkema Group - Key offerings



Exhibit 127: Arkema Group - Segment focus

11.4 BASF SE

Exhibit 128: BASF SE - Overview



Exhibit 129: BASF SE - Business segments



Exhibit 130: BASF SE - Key news



Exhibit 131: BASF SE - Key offerings



Exhibit 132: BASF SE - Segment focus

11.5 Carbotech Gas Systems GmbH

Exhibit 133: Carbotech Gas Systems GmbH - Overview



Exhibit 134: Carbotech Gas Systems GmbH - Product / Service



Exhibit 135: Carbotech Gas Systems GmbH - Key offerings

11.6 Clariant International Ltd.

Exhibit 136: Clariant International Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 137: Clariant International Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 138: Clariant International Ltd. - Key news



Exhibit 139: Clariant International Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 140: Clariant International Ltd. - Segment focus

11.7 CPH Chemie and Papier Holding AG

Exhibit 141: CPH Chemie and Papier Holding AG - Overview



Exhibit 142: CPH Chemie and Papier Holding AG - Product / Service



Exhibit 143: CPH Chemie and Papier Holding AG - Key offerings

11.8 Honeywell International Inc.

Exhibit 144: Honeywell International Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 145: Honeywell International Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 146: Honeywell International Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 147: Honeywell International Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 148: Honeywell International Inc. - Segment focus

11.9 Merck KGaA

Exhibit 149: Merck KGaA - Overview



Exhibit 150: Merck KGaA - Business segments



Exhibit 151: Merck KGaA - Key news



Exhibit 152: Merck KGaA - Key offerings



Exhibit 153: Merck KGaA - Segment focus

11.10 SHOWA DENKO K.K.

Exhibit 154: SHOWA DENKO K.K. - Overview



Exhibit 155: SHOWA DENKO K.K. - Business segments



Exhibit 156: SHOWA DENKO K.K. - Key news



Exhibit 157: SHOWA DENKO K.K. - Key offerings



Exhibit 158: SHOWA DENKO K.K. - Segment focus

11.11 Tosoh Corp.

Exhibit 159: Tosoh Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 160: Tosoh Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 161: Tosoh Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 162: Tosoh Corp. - Segment focus

11.12 W. R. Grace and Co.

Exhibit 163: W. R. Grace and Co. - Overview



Exhibit 164: W. R. Grace and Co. - Business segments



Exhibit 165: W. R. Grace and Co. - Key offerings



Exhibit 166: W. R. Grace and Co. - Segment focus

12 Appendix

12.1 Scope of the report

12.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 167: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 168: Exclusions checklist

12.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 169: Currency conversion rates for US$

12.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 170: Research methodology



Exhibit 171: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 172: Information sources

12.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 173: List of abbreviations

