MolecularMatch Announces Issuance of US Patent for its Precision Medicine Service

HOUSTON, Aug. 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- MolecularMatch, a leading clinical informatics company providing Precision Medicine software solutions for oncology, announced today that the United States Patent and Trademark Office has issued US Patent 10,360,349 covering its Precision Medicine Service for use by hospitals, pharmaceutical companies, laboratories, health information systems and the broader clinical informatics industry.

This latest patent covers the foundational technology for therapeutic guidance and clinical trial matching in MolecularMatch's MM-Power and MM-Portal products.

"The Precision Medicine Service patent covers the process of data acquisition, curation and validation of our industry leading clinico-biological knowledge platform. It includes a state-of-the-art search engine designed to rank clinical relevance to a patient's medical profile, providing real-time search results of treatment options inclusive of clinical trials," said Nick Tackes, CTO at MolecularMatch. "Furthermore, our patent covers our clinical trial enrollment technology which is designed to expedite what is often a protracted process."

"This patent is an important component as we continue to build upon strategic and technological advancements for our clinical decision support solutions," said Eric Pulaski, President at MolecularMatch.

About MolecularMatch

MolecularMatch, Inc. is a Houston, Texas based clinical informatics SaaS company established in 2014 out of MD Anderson Cancer Center. The company was founded on the vision of using tumor molecular profiling and outcomes from previously-treated patients to provide the best personalized treatment for current patients. MolecularMatch delivers personalized, evidence-based therapeutic guidance and clinical trials matched to each patient. Customers include genetic labs, health information systems, biopharma, hospitals and cancer centers. Visit us at molecularmatch.com or follow us on Twitter or LinkedIn.

