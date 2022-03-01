MolecuLight Featured in Unprecedented 32 Presentations and Posters at World Union of Wound Healing Societies (WUWHS) 2022 Conference

"We are humbled by the number of clinicians globally that have made our MolecuLight point-of-care device an invaluable tool in their wound care practices," says Anil Amlani, MolecuLight's CEO. "The impressive collection of 32 talks and posters from so many facilities across 6 countries shows how the MolecuLight imaging device is becoming a new standard-of-care in wound care. This clinical evidence is echoed in the 55+ peer-reviewed publications that include data collected from over 1,400 patients, showing the significant benefit of the MolecuLight i: X ® and DX™ to clinical wound assessment and practice."

"The evidence is definitive. The MolecuLight imaging platform is a "must have" device for wound care clinics. The abundance of published clinical evidence showing improvements in bioburden detection, better clinical decision making, and improved outcomes is clear validation for its medical necessity," says Dr. Thomas Serena, the Founder and Medical Director of The SerenaGroup® and author and presenter of 15+ talks and posters featuring MolecuLight at WUWHS 2022. "There is real clinical benefit for using the MolecuLight alongside a broad range of wound care procedures, in all wound care settings. Evidence now proves that clinical signs and symptoms under perform and contribute to haphazard prescribing of antimicrobials and antibiotics. Used concurrently, information from MolecuLight images is flagging at risk wounds earlier. This leads to improved wound management, reduced antibiotic overprescribing, fewer infection complications, and faster healing."

The collection of 16 presentations and 16 posters featuring the MolecuLight imaging devices show how the devices inform clinical decision-making through the real-time detection of elevated bacterial burden in wounds. They span the wound care continuum, including detection of bacteria within biofilm, wound cleansing and hygiene, antimicrobial stewardship, and impact on detecting surgical site infections. They also include health economic benefits and wound healing results accelerated by RCT-accelerated findings. The results being presented illustrate the significant clinical improvements to wound care outcomes provided by the MolecuLight platform.

A selection of the clinical posters and presentation featuring the MolecuLight i:X from World Union of Wound Healing Societies (WUWHS) 2022 Annual Conference 2022 are as follows:

(a) Select Clinical Posters citing the MolecuLight point-of-care device include:

Uncovering the high prevalence of bacterial burden in surgical site wounds with point-of-care fluorescence imaging

Kylie Sandy-Hodgetts et al., School of Biomedical Sciences, Pathology and Laboratory Science, University of Western Australia , Perth, Australia

The use of an advanced fluorescence imaging system to target wound debridement, decrease bioburden, improve healing rates, and provide positive revenues in an outpatient wound care setting

Windy Cole , DPM et al., Kent State University College of Podiatric Medicine. Kent OH

RCT Evaluating Impact of Routine Fluorescence Imaging of Bacteria on DFU Healing Rates

Alisha Oropallo , MD et al., Northwell Comprehensive Wound Health Center and Hyperbarics, Lake Success NY

Wound Assessment Paradigm Shift: A 350-Patient Multisite Clinical Trial Incorporating Bacterial Fluorescence Imaging into Standard of Care

Thomas Serena MD FACS MAPWCA FACHM et al., SerenaGroup Research Foundation, Cambridge, Massachusetts , USA

Download poster

(b) Select Clinical Presentations citing the MolecuLight point-of-care device include:

Early detection of wound infection: advances in diagnostics

Dr. Thomas Serena

Tuesday, March 1, 2022, 8:40 AM - 8:50 AM as part of Society Meeting - International Surgical Wound

Complications Advisory Panel (ISWCAP), Hall 4 (Part B)





Wound hygiene: which cleansing agents and techniques are most effective?

Session #FC 05B - ID 205/(N)

Alisha Oropallo , MD

Wednesday, March 2, 2022, 04:00 PM - 06:00 PM, Capital Suite 5





Tissue saving approach by guided debridement with fluorescence imaging - or how to treat a sternal surgical site infection with pseudomonas aeruginosa

FC 78 - ID 275

Heinrich Rotering , MD

Wednesday, March 2, 2022, 02:15 PM - 03:30 PM, Capital Suite 7





Optical detection of bacteria: changing the paradigm

Dr. Thomas Serena

Saturday, March 5, 2022, 08:20 AM - 8:40 AM as part of Focus Session (FS) 17: Wound imaging, Hall 4 (Part B)

The complete listing of the 32 presentations & posters is available here.

In additional to the clinical posters and presentations at WUWHS 2022, the MolecuLight i:X® and DX™ imaging devices will be available for demonstration in the MolecuLight booth #A-06 in the Exhibit Hall at the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre (ADNEC) in Abu Dhabi, UAE.

The MolecuLight i:X® and DX™ imaging systems are the only imaging devices for the real-time detection of elevated bacterial burden in wounds that are FDA cleared and CE and Health Canada Approved. With over 2,000 systems sold, they are commercially available and used by leading wound care facilities globally.

About MolecuLight Inc.

MolecuLight Inc. is a privately-owned medical imaging company that has developed and is commercializing its proprietary fluorescent imaging platform technology in multiple clinical markets. MolecuLight's suite of commercially released devices, including the MolecuLight i:X® and DX™ fluorescence imaging systems and their accessories, provide point-of-care handheld imaging devices for the global wound care market for the real-time detection of wounds containing elevated bacterial burden (when used with clinical signs and symptoms) and for digital wound measurement. MolecuLight procedures performed in the United States can benefit from an available reimbursement pathway including two CPT® codes for physician work to perform "fluorescence wound imaging for bacterial presence, location, and load" and facility payment for Hospital Outpatient Department (HOPD) and Ambulatory Surgical Center (ASC) settings through an Ambulatory Payment Classification (APC) assignment. The company is also commercializing its unique fluorescence imaging platform technology for other markets with globally relevant, unmet needs including food safety, consumer cosmetics and other key industrial markets.

