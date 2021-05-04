MolecuLight Receives Innovative Technology Contract from Vizient for its i:X® Fluorescence Wound Imaging Device

Innovative Technology contracts are awarded based on the recommendations of health care experts serving on a Vizient member-led council who review potentially innovative products and identify technologies that have the potential to enhance clinical care, patient safety, health care worker safety or improve business operations of health care organizations.

The MolecuLight i:X performs digital wound area measurement, allowing for the accurate documentation of wounds. It is the only point-of-care imaging device that allows clinicians to visualize elevated bacterial burden (>104 CFU/g) in wounds, along with clinical signs and symptoms (CSS). As the presence of elevated bacterial burden precludes wounds from healing1, having a point-of-care device such as the i:X provides invaluable information in real-time to inform clinician decision-making. Published results from a recent 350-patient, 14-site study showed that the clinical standard of care use (CSS) only detected 15% of wounds with elevated bacterial burden, while addition of the i:X to standard of care led to a 400% improvement in detecting these wounds2.

"We are honoured to have our MolecuLight i:X point-of-care device awarded an Innovative Technology contract," says Anil Amlani, MolecuLight's CEO. "Through i:X, we hope to enable significant cost-savings and improvement in clinical outcomes through informing clinicians on the presence of elevated bacterial burden in wounds. As the i:X has now been added on contract with Vizient Inc., we are now more accessible to the extensive Vizient member base. This includes more than 50% of acute care providers in the US, including 95% of US academic medical centers and more than 20% of ambulatory providers. These institutions can now easily access the i:X platform through the contract and quickly see the clinical benefits in their wound care practices."

"The Vizient Innovative Technology Exchange offers suppliers the opportunity to demonstrate their products and gain direct feedback from hundreds of hospital experts who attend the annual event. Congratulations to MolecuLight on receiving this status, based on the recommendation of the member council," said Debbie Archer, director of procurement and Vizient Innovative Technology Program leader.

1 Caldwell et al. Surg Clin North Am, 2020, 100(4) 2 Le et al. Adv Wound Care, 2021

About MolecuLight Corp.

MolecuLight Corp. is the US subsidiary of MolecuLight Inc., a privately-owned medical imaging company that has developed and is commercializing its proprietary fluorescent imaging platform technology in multiple clinical markets. MolecuLight's first commercially released device, the MolecuLight i:X fluorescence imaging system and its accessories provide a point-of-care handheld imaging device for the global wound care market for the detection of wounds containing elevated bacterial burden (when used with clinical signs and symptoms) and for digital wound measurement. The company is also commercializing its unique fluorescence imaging platform technology for other markets with globally relevant, unmet needs including food safety, consumer cosmetics and other key industrial markets.

