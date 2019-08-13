Moleculin Announces Completion of Lymphoma Trial Enrollment

HOUSTON, Aug. 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Moleculin Biotech, Inc., (Nasdaq: MBRX) ("Moleculin" or the "Company"), a clinical stage pharmaceutical company with a broad portfolio of drug candidates targeting highly resistant tumors, today announced its proof of concept clinical trial to evaluate its p-STAT3 inhibitor, WP1220, for the topical treatment of Cutaneous T-Cell Lymphoma (CTCL) has reached full enrollment.

"We believe there continues to be an unmet need for an improved topical therapy for Stage I-III CTCL skin lesions," commented Walter Klemp, Moleculin's Chairman and CEO, "especially one that may avoid significant unwanted side effects. CTCL is known to frequently involve the upregulation of the activated form of STAT3 (p-STAT3), which has been linked to a range of tumor-related transcriptional activity. This proof of concept, if successful, could be an important first demonstration of a therapeutic effect in humans from such a p-STAT3 inhibitor. We are pleased with how quickly this trial reached full recruitment and we are hopeful to be able to announce results from this trial yet this year. This trial represents one of four clinical trials that we have underway."

Mr. Klemp concluded: "Notwithstanding the relatively rare nature of CTCL, we believe showing activity with one of our STAT3 inhibitors, within our WP1066 family of molecules, could be an indicator of both the value of p-STAT3 as a target and the potential for our drugs in other cancers where STAT3 is highly activated."

About Moleculin Biotech, Inc.

Moleculin Biotech, Inc. is a clinical stage pharmaceutical company focused on the development of a broad portfolio of oncology drug candidates for the treatment of highly resistant tumors. The Company's clinical stage drugs are: Annamycin, a Next Generation Anthracycline, designed to avoid multidrug resistance mechanisms with little to no cardiotoxicity being studied for the treatment of relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia, more commonly referred to as AML, WP1066, an Immune/Transcription Modulator capable of inhibiting p-STAT3 and other oncogenic transcription factors while also stimulating a natural immune response, targeting brain tumors, pancreatic cancer and hematologic malignancies, and WP1220, an analog to WP1066, for the topical treatment of cutaneous T-cell lymphoma. Moleculin is also engaged in preclinical development of additional drug candidates, including additional Immune/Transcription Modulators, as well as compounds capable of Metabolism/Glycosylation Inhibition.

