Moleculin Announces COVID-19 In Vivo Testing Contracted for WP1122

HOUSTON, Sept. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Moleculin Biotech, Inc., (Nasdaq: MBRX) ("Moleculin" or the "Company"), a clinical stage pharmaceutical company with a broad portfolio of drug candidates targeting highly resistant tumors and viruses, today announced that it has contracted with an independent laboratory to test the antiviral activity of its WP1122 portfolio in a COVID-19 animal model.

Moleculin contracted with an independent laboratory for in vivo testing of its drug candidate, WP1122 and another candidate from the same portfolio in development as a possible treatment for COVID-19. The testing will involve that laboratory's hamster model and SARS-CoV-2. Based on the estimated start date of the study, final data may be available in December.

"With in vivo studies for the treatment of COVID-19 in such high demand, we are excited to begin an in vivo study involving our WP1122 portfolio," commented Walter Klemp, Chairman and CEO of Moleculin. "Even though we may have initial observations earlier, having the final data readout in December will push the estimated window for filing an Investigational New Drug application ("IND") into 2021. We are also planning to conduct other in vivo studies, intended to enable us to file a complete IND with the US Food and Drug Administration ("FDA")."

Based on feedback from FDA, the Company believes it may need to demonstrate activity in a COVID-19 animal model to successfully submit a request for IND status for WP1122. In addition, the Company also continues to contract with independent labs to conduct additional in vitro studies, which are currently under way. "We are excited about the additional in vitro testing as this will involve more than one molecule from our WP1122 anitmetabolite portfolio against SARS-CoV-2 and other viruses," concluded Mr. Klemp.

About Moleculin Biotech, Inc.

Moleculin Biotech, Inc. is a clinical stage pharmaceutical company focused on the development of a broad portfolio of oncology drug candidates for the treatment of highly resistant tumors and viruses. The Company's clinical stage drugs are: Annamycin, a Next Generation Anthracycline, designed to avoid multidrug resistance mechanisms with little to no cardiotoxicity, being studied for the treatment of relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia, more commonly referred to as AML; WP1066, an Immune/Transcription Modulator capable of inhibiting p-STAT3 and other oncogenic transcription factors while also stimulating a natural immune response, being studied for brain tumors, pancreatic cancer and hematologic malignancies; and WP1220, an analog to WP1066, being studied for the topical treatment of cutaneous T-cell lymphoma. Moleculin is also engaged in preclinical development of additional drug candidates, including additional Immune/Transcription Modulators, as well as compounds capable of Metabolism/Glycosylation Inhibition, such as WP1122. Moleculin has the exclusive worldwide rights (subject to certain territories for which it has issued sublicenses) to all of the above technologies.

For more information about the Company, please visit http://www.moleculin.com.

