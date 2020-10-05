Moleculin Appoints Elizabeth Cermak to Board of Directors

HOUSTON, Oct. 5. 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Moleculin Biotech, Inc., (Nasdaq: MBRX) (Moleculin or the Company), a clinical stage pharmaceutical company with a broad portfolio of drug candidates targeting significant unmet needs in the treatment of tumors and viruses, today announced the appointment of Elizabeth (Liz) Cermak, an accomplished life sciences board director with deep pharmaceutical business development expertise, to its Board of Directors.

"We are pleased to welcome Liz Cermak, who brings nearly four decades of expertise in the healthcare space and a proven track record of advancing clinical development, and commercializing and licensing drugs, to our Board of Directors," commented Walter Klemp, Chairman and CEO of Moleculin. "We believe Liz' extensive leadership experience in overseeing drugs through commercialization and licensing to well-respected big pharmaceutical companies will prove invaluable. As a highly seasoned executive with decades of industry experience, we look forward to Liz' counsel in driving the development of both our oncology and infectious disease pipelines."

Elizabeth Cermak has held numerous board positions in the healthcare space, including currently at both Que Oncology and Clarus Therapeutics, Inc., where she serves as an Independent Board Director. In addition, Liz was formerly an Independent Board Director at SteadyMed Therapeutics and served on the Board of a local non-profit, Ocean Ridge Charities Association Inc. Previously, Liz was the Chief Commercial Officer and Executive Vice President at POZEN, now Aralez Pharmaceuticals. As Chief Commercial Officer at POZEN, Liz developed the commercial strategy and launch Plans for the Company's first self-marketed product, and signed licensing deals with Johnson & Johnson, Desitin, and Sanofi. Prior to joining POZEN, she worked at Johnson & Johnson for 25 years, serving most recently as World-Wide Vice President Personal Products Franchise and Vice President Professional Sales & Marketing, where she was responsible for the global strategy, marketing, and P&L for the Company's $750 million portfolio of OTC and CPG products. She also led the $1 billion Johnson & Johnson US Women's Health pharmaceuticals business.

About Moleculin Biotech, Inc.

Moleculin Biotech, Inc. is a clinical stage pharmaceutical company focused on the development of a broad portfolio of oncology drug candidates for the treatment of highly resistant tumors and viruses. The Company's clinical stage drugs are: Annamycin, a Next Generation Anthracycline, designed to avoid multidrug resistance mechanisms with little to no cardiotoxicity being studied for the treatment of relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia, more commonly referred to as AML, WP1066, an Immune/Transcription Modulator capable of inhibiting p-STAT3 and other oncogenic transcription factors while also stimulating a natural immune response, targeting brain tumors, pancreatic cancer and hematologic malignancies, and WP1220, an analog to WP1066, for the topical treatment of cutaneous T-cell lymphoma. Moleculin is also engaged in preclinical development of additional drug candidates, including other Immune/Transcription Modulators, as well as WP1122 and related antimetabolite compounds capable of Metabolism/Glycosylation Inhibition.

For more information about the Company, please visit http://www.moleculin.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Some of the statements in this release are forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, which involve risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements in this press release include, without limitation, the ability of the Company to commercialize and out-license its drug candidates. Although Moleculin believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable as of the date made, expectations may prove to have been materially different from the results expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Moleculin Biotech has attempted to identify forward-looking statements by terminology including ''believes,'' ''estimates,'' ''anticipates,'' ''expects,'' ''plans,'' ''projects,'' ''intends,'' ''potential,'' ''may,'' ''could,'' ''might,'' ''will,'' ''should,'' ''approximately'' or other words that convey uncertainty of future events or outcomes to identify these forward-looking statements. These statements are only predictions and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors, including those discussed under Item 1A. "Risk Factors" in our most recently filed Form 10-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") and updated from time to time in our Form 10-Q filings and in our other public filings with the SEC. Any forward-looking statements contained in this release speak only as of its date. We undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained in this release to reflect events or circumstances occurring after its date or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.

Contacts

James Salierno / Carol Ruth

The Ruth Group

973-255-8361 / 917-859-0214

[email protected]

[email protected]

SOURCE Moleculin Biotech, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.moleculin.com

