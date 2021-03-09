Moleculin to Participate in Four Upcoming Healthcare Conferences

HOUSTON, March 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Moleculin Biotech, Inc., (Nasdaq: MBRX) (Moleculin or the Company), a clinical stage pharmaceutical company with a broad portfolio of drug candidates targeting highly resistant tumors and viruses, today announced that members of management will be presenting at four upcoming healthcare conferences.

Event: H.C. Wainwright Global Life Sciences Conference Format: Presentation & 1x1 Meetings Presentation: Presentation will be available on-demand beginning on Tuesday, March 9, 2021 Location: Webcast Link Event: 33rd Annual Virtual ROTH Conference Format: Panel, Presentation & 1x1 Meetings Date: March 15 – 17, 2021 Presentation: Presentation will be available on-demand beginning on Monday, March 15, 2021 at 9:00am ET Location: Webcast Link Panel Discussion: Cancer – Heterogeneous Approaches to a Heterogeneous Etiology Panel Date: Monday, March 15, 2021 Panel Time: 10am – 11am ET Panel Location: Interested parties may register for the panel here Event: Oppenheimer 31st Annual Healthcare Conference Format: Presentation & 1x1 Meetings Date: Thursday, March 18, 2021 Time: 8:00am – 8:30am ET Location: Webcast Link Event: Maxim 2021 Emerging Growth Virtual Conference Format: Presentation Date: Wednesday, March 17 – 18, 2021 Presentation: Presentation will be available on-demand beginning on Wednesday, March 17, 2021 at 9:00am ET Location: Investors can register for the conference here

Audio webcasts of Moleculin's presentations will be available on the investor relations section of Moleculin's website at https://ir.moleculin.com/. Replays of the webcasts will be available for 90 days after the date of the presentation.

About Moleculin Biotech, Inc.

Moleculin Biotech, Inc. is a clinical stage pharmaceutical company focused on the development of a broad portfolio of oncology drug candidates for the treatment of highly resistant tumors and viruses. The Company's clinical stage drugs are: Annamycin, a Next Generation Anthracycline, designed to avoid multidrug resistance mechanisms with little to no cardiotoxicity being studied for the treatment of relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia, more commonly referred to as AML, WP1066, an Immune/Transcription Modulator capable of inhibiting p-STAT3 and other oncogenic transcription factors while also stimulating a natural immune response, targeting brain tumors, pancreatic cancer and hematologic malignancies, and WP1220, an analog to WP1066, for the topical treatment of cutaneous T-cell lymphoma. Moleculin is also engaged in preclinical development of additional drug candidates, including other Immune/Transcription Modulators, as well as WP1122 and related compounds capable of Metabolism/Glycosylation Inhibition.

For more information about the Company, please visit http://www.moleculin.com.

Contacts

James Salierno / Carol Ruth

The Ruth Group

973-255-8361 / 917-859-0214

[email protected]

[email protected]

SOURCE Moleculin Biotech, Inc.

