Molekule Announces New Home Product, Air Mini+, Bringing Sensor Technology and Automation to Air Mini Line in Response to High Customer Demand

SAN FRANCISCO, April 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Molekule , the leader in reinventing air purification, today announced a new offering in its line of home products, Molekule Air Mini+ . Powered by Molekule's patented Photo Electrochemical Oxidation (PECO) technology, Air Mini+ includes the same benefits as Molekule Air Mini , but now with enhanced features, such as a particulate matter sensor, automatic fan speeds via Auto Protect Mode, and a vegan leather handle.

The Air Mini+ particle sensor detects the amount of particulate matter in the air of the room in which the device operates. If on Auto Protect Mode, Air Mini+ will automatically adjust the device's fan speed based on particulate matter sensed in the air. With these features, Air Mini+ responds in real-time to reduce the amount of particles in the air like pollen and dust, while also capturing and destroying other indoor air pollutants including VOCs, mold, bacteria and viruses.

"The air we breathe has never been of greater concern and more and more research continues to surface on the tiny, but toxic pollutants found in the air. This comes after the EPA has been estimating that indoor air can be two to five times more polluted than outdoor air," said Jaya Rao, Co-Founder and Co-CEO of Molekule. "We felt it was critical to build a product that can give insight into the air people are breathing. Using particle sensors helps give our customers a window into the air quality in their home, but we recognize it is still only telling one component of air quality. That's why, while using PECO technology in our devices to destroy the widest range of pollutants in the air, we continue to focus on the advancement of sensors in combination with our devices."

Molekule prioritizes scientific innovation that not only challenges traditional air purification industry standards, but also incorporates feedback directly from its customers into its product lines. As customers continue to learn about the dangers of indoor air pollution, they have asked Molekule to include sensor technology that better enables them to understand the makeup of their indoor air. The particle sensor and Auto Protect Mode in Air Mini+ were two of the most frequently requested features by Molekule customers.

Many toxins such as ozone, viruses and VOCs, can also be found in indoor air. Molekule's PECO technology is critically distinct from industry-standard filtration and is proven to destroy pollutants 1000 times smaller than what HEPA standards test for. One recent study , conducted by the Aerosol Research and Engineering Lab, demonstrated the ability of PECO technology to significantly reduce proxies of the influenza virus. These findings further substantiate the growing body of third-party research conducted by a multitude of laboratories on Molekule's capabilities, all of which can be found here .

Air Mini+ stands 12 inches high, 8.26 inches in diameter, and weighs just over seven pounds. The app-enabled device has five fan speeds and is ideal for rooms 250 square feet in size, all while safely destroying pollutants. Starting at $499, Air Mini+ is available for purchase on Molekule.com and Amazon.

About Molekule

Molekule is on a mission to provide clean indoor air to everyone, everywhere. Based on more than 20 years of research and development, our patented photo electrochemical oxidation () technology destroys a whole range of tiny pollutants, including VOCs, mold, bacteria, viruses and allergens. Using science to revolutionize air purification in ways that the industry hasn't seen, PECO sits at the crux of Molekule's air purification technology and has been rigorously validated by third-party laboratories and continual internal testing. We believe air pollution is one of the greatest challenges of our time, as it has been attributed to seven million premature deaths a year, according to the World Health Organization. This is why we are dedicated to the fight for clean air and are actively working with scientists, doctors, sufferers, and policy-makers to offer a fundamentally different approach to air purification. For more information, visit https://molekule.com

Molekule Media Contact

Stephanie Borman

[email protected]

SOURCE Molekule