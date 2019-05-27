Molekule Consulting Announces Dr. Mark Powzaniuk, PhD, MBA as Head of Oncology Practice

MIAMI, May 27, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Dr. Mark Powzaniuk will join Molekule Consulting as Head of Oncology Practice on May 27, 2019.

Mark joins Molekule from Merck & Co. / MSD where he served as Head of Global Competitive Intelligence, Oncology. In this role, Mark built a world-class competitive intelligence organization focused on end-to-end strategic support of Merck Oncology from discovery to lifecycle management.

Dr. Powzaniuk has 20 years of pharmaceutical industry experience. As a seasoned pharmaceutical professional, Mark brings a unique background of science and business acumen. His experiences include strategy and competitive intelligence, finance, project management, business integration and basic biomedical research.

Dr. Powzaniuk has a deep understanding and appreciation of biopharma strategy – cross-therapeutically – and is able to organize and implement competitive intelligence strategy and processes in support of Molekule's rich and growing client base.

David Alderman, President of Molekule Consulting commented:

"I am privileged and honored to announce Mark's joining Molekule as Head of Oncology Practice. He is a seasoned and highly experienced biopharma executive with a strong track record of success. Molekule continues our growth trajectory and Mark's joining occurs as we enter a new and exciting phase in our business evolution. Molekule's priorities to continually deliver ethically driven, precise & accurate and actionable intelligence & strategy solutions to our client partners is paramount. With Mark leading an already strong and capable team, Molekule ensures successful execution on these key business priorities while continuing to drive sustainable growth."

Dr. Daniel Pascheles, CEO of Molekule Consulting continues, "Mark is a consummate professional with a deep understanding of oncology, the overarching issues impacting biopharma and competitive intelligence and strategy. It is a great honor to welcome Mark to the Molekule team, where I know he will make an immediate impact and facilitate Molekule's continued expansion as we strive to be the market leader in biopharmaceutical competitive intelligence and strategy consulting. Mark will lead Molekule's Oncology Practice – and will be a core member of the Molekule Leadership Team."

About Molekule Consulting ("Molekule"):

Molekule Consulting ("Molekule") is a recognized global consultancy servicing life science and biopharmaceutical clients at all stages of the product and portfolio lifecycle. The firm creates highly refined strategic outputs supporting diverse business functions including strategic planning and forecasting, marketing analytics, business development, and operations.

