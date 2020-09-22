Molekule Launches Air Pro: Professional-Grade Air Purifier Engineered for Businesses and Designed to Fit Homes

According to a recent Molekule study which polled 1,000 American consumers, pollution and airborne viruses are leading drivers affecting how consumers are considering re-entering spaces during COVID-19. Survey results showed that 77% of travelers said that air purifiers are an essential part of a hotel room. What's more, when it comes to America's commercial reopening, 73% of Americans said they would feel more comfortable eating indoors at a restaurant that has multiple air purifiers on site.

Molekule air purification solutions are designed and built to help address these issues. In independent, third-party testing, Air Pro demonstrated greater than 4-log, or 99.99% reduction, of aerosolized RNA virus MS2 in 30 minutes in a standard room-size chamber after a single injection of the virus.

Additional testing on airborne chemicals called VOCs showed Air Pro's ability to reduce concentrations of common household VOCs below detectable levels within a matter of hours, based on testing in a chamber following a single injection of the pollutants. This included reducing concentrations of Limonene, a major scent ingredient in cleaning chemicals which can act as an allergen and skin irritant, and Toluene, a VOC that in high concentrations can affect the central nervous and respiratory systems, liver, and kidneys, down to undetectable levels. It also reduced concentrations of Formaldehyde by 70% in 4 hours. Formaldehyde is carcinogenic and exposure to it can lead to skin, eye, and respiratory irritation, claims backed by the World Health Organization.

Air Pro combines many current Molekule features with new technologies to deliver a state-of-the-art air purification solution for larger spaces. Key features and benefits include:

Increased airflow – Designed to meet the needs of business and high-traffic areas, Air Pro delivers 3x the airflow of Molekule's award-winning consumer devices.

– Designed to meet the needs of business and high-traffic areas, Air Pro delivers 3x the airflow of Molekule's award-winning consumer devices. Fine tuned detection – Air Pro harnesses more finely tuned sensor capability to break down detected particles into three sizes, from PM10 (pollen) and PM2.5 (dust) to smaller than PM1 (smoke) and down to particles 0.3 microns in size to help increase people's understanding of what particles are potentially in the air they are breathing.

– Air Pro harnesses more finely tuned sensor capability to break down detected particles into three sizes, from PM10 (pollen) and PM2.5 (dust) to smaller than PM1 (smoke) and down to particles 0.3 microns in size to help increase people's understanding of what particles are potentially in the air they are breathing. Three ways to protect – In addition to a 6-speed manual mode, Air Pro delivers two Auto Protect modes, Standard and Quiet, to automatically regulate fan speed based on particle levels sensed in the air, all while keeping noise to a minimum.

– In addition to a 6-speed manual mode, Air Pro delivers two Auto Protect modes, Standard and Quiet, to automatically regulate fan speed based on particle levels sensed in the air, all while keeping noise to a minimum. App-enabled – App connectivity allows you to set the device up, control Air Pro's fan speed, check your air particle levels and filter status, provide app users with notifications when it's time to change your PECO-Filter, and subscribe to our filter program to ensure you always have fresh filters when needed.

– App connectivity allows you to set the device up, control Air Pro's fan speed, check your air particle levels and filter status, provide app users with notifications when it's time to change your PECO-Filter, and subscribe to our filter program to ensure you always have fresh filters when needed. Instantly starts cleaning the air: Air Pro is quick to set up, requires no retrofitting or duct work, and is designed for up to 1,000 square feet of space.

Air Pro was recently adopted by former NFL tight end, actor and current Dancing with the Stars contestant Vernon Davis, who is also a Molekule brand ambassador and the franchise owner of five Bay Area Jamba Juice locations, in which he is integrating the devices. "I was inspired to go into this business by Venus and Serena Williams. As an elite athlete, I care deeply about the air I breathe, and, as a business owner, I am also faced with making decisions for my staff and customers. The COVID-19 pandemic, coupled with the recent Bay Area wildfires, forced me to look at air quality differently. It was extremely important for me to find an air purification solution that helps provide an added layer of protection for my stores. I found that in Molekule's Air Pro device."

"Air Pro marks a significant step forward in the space of air purification," said Jaya Rao, CEO of Molekule. "This is an air purifier built for the demands of businesses, offices and commercial spaces, while harnessing the same premium design and core technology as our other consumer products. The challenges people face with indoor air quality today have evolved. Air Pro was built to help provide a solution to today's worsening air, all while continuing to provide ease of use to users."

Air Pro incorporates an anodized aluminum housing, a textured base and a vegan leather handle for a warm and contemporary design, materials that were strategically chosen due to their low VOC exposure and are disinfectable. Available for pre-order nationwide on Sept. 22, 2020, through Molekule.com, BestBuy.com and Amazon.com, Air Pro retails for $1,199, with filter subscriptions running $99 for a 6-month supply, and is designed for rooms of up to 1,000 square feet.

About Molekule

Molekule is a U.S. based company, who is on a mission to provide clean indoor air to everyone, everywhere. Based on more than 20 years of research and development, our patented Photo Electrochemical Oxidation (PECO) technology destroys the widest range of tiny pollutants, including VOCs, mold, bacteria, viruses and allergens. Using science to revolutionize air purification in ways that the industry hasn't seen, PECO sits at the crux of Molekule's air purification technology and has been rigorously validated by continual third-party laboratories and continual internal testing. We believe air pollution is one of the greatest challenges of our time, as it has been attributed to seven million premature deaths a year, according to the World Health Organization. This is why we are dedicated to the fight for clean air and are actively working with scientists, doctors, sufferers, and policy-makers to offer a fundamentally different approach to air purification. For more information, visit https://molekule.com .

SOURCE Molekule Inc

Related Links

www.molekule.com

